Cumberland lottery winner says first purchase will be a roast beef dinner

A Cumberland woman is $50,000 richer, after winning the grand prize in the $3 Bingo Blast scratch lottery ticket.

“I was sitting at home in the morning and realized I had won the top prize,” says Clark. “In our community, nothing like this has happened and everyone is saying ‘wow.’ It’s like our community got a blessing!”

Clark purchased the winning Bingo Blast ticket at the Cumberland General Store and says the first thing she’ll do with her winnings is to head to a restaurant in Cumberland for a roast beef dinner with Yorkshire pudding.

