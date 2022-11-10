CRMHA’s Tyees minor hockey team pays it forward in charitable cause

The Campbell River Minor Hockey Association (CRMHA) is indeed looking at paying it forward, with several programs introducing their players to the nobility and rewarding satisfaction of community work.

Their latest project, featuring the U11 team Tyees participating in Halloween For Hunger, a food drive sponsored by Doc Braces, a dental clinic with nearly 50 locations from across Canada.

“The project ended on Nov. 10th,” says CRMHA second vice-president Chantelle May, serving her first year on the board after over a decade volunteering with the club, as well as being a mom of three boys. “The boys were proud to don their jerseys and donate their time and effort to the community. It was a perfect start for our little guys!”

READ MORE: Campbell River Storm parents ask for resolution in Strathcona Gardens labour dispute

Halloween for Hunger features children trick or treating on Hallowe’en night with a specially marked bag provided by Doc Braces. Participants must return the bag with non-perishable food items to Doc Braces locations the week after, with Doc Braces matching the donations 100 per cent in cash to local food banks nationwide.

“We definitely were looking for ways to get the boys involved in the community. The local Doc Braces reached out to us, and we were receptive,” May says. “We really thought there was no better time to give back at 9 and 10 years old. They were pretty proud to walk in with their jerseys.”

May believes that this charitable work from the CRMHA, which also includes several teams both male and female from as young as nine to 18 years old, is something that is not only rewarding for the children, but empowering. The CRMHA has several programs announced to give back to the community over the course of not just the season, but beyond the season as well.

“Our girls’ team, the Hurricanes will be volunteering and holding a “Row-a-Thon”, hosted by the Salvation Army with the proceeds going to local charities. Our under 15 team has been asked to help out at the Kinsmen Pancake Breakfast with Santa in December. They are also planning on doing a beach cleanup day as well. We are a close-knit community in Campbell River. There are so many avenues we can help out. Every little bit counts.”

For more information on the CRMHA, visit www.crmha.ca

Edward Hitchins

edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Minor HockeyCampbell RivercharityFood Bankhockey