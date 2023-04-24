Joining the CR Lawyers Carlstrom, Carstairs, Higgs and Arruda on April 18 were (from left of Arruda) Campbell River Community foundation President Dan Wickham, who is a former CR Lawyers Partner, as well as former partners Sid Shook and Tom Bishop on April 18. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror

CR Lawyers donate $2600 to Community Foundation

Donation part of CR Lawyer’s Endowment fund

CR Lawyers has come together to give back to Campbell River by donating to the Campbell River Community Foundation endowment fund in memory of clients who have passed. Lyle Carlstrom, partner, has always been a big supporter of Community Foundations and he helped to establish the Northwest Alberta Community Foundation over 20 years ago.

The firm was originally named after the founding partners, McVea, Shook, Wickham, Bishop, and Field. With deep roots in the community, these partners started a fund with the Community Foundation in 2003. Mike McVea spearheaded the fund with his partners, and he also has his own family fund. Dan Wickham retired from the firm and joined the Community Foundation board of directors where today he also has his own family fund and is the current Chair.

The firm was renamed CR Lawyers prior to the retirement of the original partners, and we are pleased to announce that the current partners, Lyle Carlstrom, Stewart Carstairs, and Peter Higgs, revived the fund under the new name of “The CR Lawyers Fund” in a unanimous agreement with the original partners to continue the important legacy of contributing back to the community.

CR Lawyers works closely with clients to assist in many areas of law, one of which is in estate planning. While helping a client establish their estate plan, lawyers often get to know their clients quite well.

In honour of the relationship that CR Lawyers has with each of their clients, the firm will be making donations to the CR Lawyers Fund in the name of clients who have passed away. All donations to The CR Lawyers Fund will enrich the Unrestricted Community Endowment Fund. In this fund, the Community Foundation has a grants committee who receives and assesses applications from community service organizations each spring. The Committee funds projects or initiatives that enrich people’s lives in Campbell River.

CR Lawyers merged with Holland and Co. in 2022. They now have three locations between Comox Valley and Campbell River. The Partners believe that legal professionals need to be involved in their community and their commitment to both the Comox Valley Community Foundation and the Campbell River Community Foundation is a clear demonstration to this value.

To contact the Campbell River Community Foundation, email info@crfoundation.ca.

