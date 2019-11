Campbell River Hyundai has partnered with Campbell River Youth Soccer Association with sponsorship and to help raise awareness and funds. In the photo is Scott Kilby Dealer Principal of CR Hyundai, Susan Leask from CRYSA and Vicki Little CR Hyundai Sales Manager. Photo contributed

Campbell River Hyundai has partnered with Campbell River Youth Soccer Association (CRYSA) with sponsorship and to help raise awareness and funds.

Currently, CR Hyundai sponsors the U9/10 boys teams in the spring and fall league. The teams are named after the new Hyundai line up like Santa Fe and Tucson.

In October, CR Hyundai asked for donations from the public and donated a portion of each sale towards CRYSA.

