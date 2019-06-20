Cozy quilts donated to Campbell River’s Second Chance Recovery House

Tessera Brooks, Executive Director of the Second Chance Recovery House (2nd from left), was presented with quilts by three members of the Campbell river Friendship Quilter’s Guild’s Community Projects team. The quilts were well received and appreciated by the residents. Photo submitted

The Campbell River Friendship Quilters Guild members were busy this winter as they took on a project to make quilts for the beds at the Second Chance Recovery House.

The initial goal was to make 10 bunk bed size quilts but due to the overwhelming support and generosity of the members, nearly double that goal was met. The project was helped out by a large cash donation from one member’s three young grandsons: enough to buy the batting.

The Guild is made up of about 60 members and is involved in making other donations to the community throughout the year. If you are interested in joining the Guild (all skill levels welcome), you can get more information on our website at crfriendshipquiltguild.com.