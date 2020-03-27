COVID-19: Qualicum Beach youngster gets car parade for his sixth birthday

Jaxon Hodgson’s friends made his sixth birthday a special one as they held a car parade for him. (Michael Briones photo). Jaxon Hodgson watches friends cruise by his house to wish him a happy sixth birthday. (Michael Briones photo) Jaxon Hodgson, along with his mom Ashley and siblings Alexa and Makayla, watch and wave at friends who held a car parade to to wish him a happy sixth birthday. (Michael Briones photo) Jaxon Hodgson, carried by his mom Ashley, watches friends cruise by their house to wish him a happy sixth birthday. (Michael Briones photo)

The stern health warning to strictly adhere to physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 derailed big plans for Jaxon Hodgson’s birthday bash on Thursday.

This is the second consecutive year the Qualicum Beach youngster was denied the opportunity to celebrate his birthday with friends and family – last year he was sick with the flu.

Hodgson’s family was hoping to make it up this year for his sixth birthday. While the COVID-19 situation altered those plans, friends came up with a novel idea to celebrate his birthday, staying social without compromising the physical distancing protocol.

They held a car parade for Hodgson.

READ MORE: Qualicum Beach councillor shows social distancing a sign of the times

READ MORE: Comprehensive coronavirus coverage may be found here

Approximately 10 vehicles, adorned with colourful birthday greeting signs and balloons, cruised by Hodgson’s house in Qualicum Beach, honking their horns and shouting birthday cheers.

It certainly brought a smile to the shy six-year-old, who along with his mom Ashley and siblings Alexa and Makayla watched and waved from their driveway as friends motored on by.

“This is the second time we had to cancel Jaxon’s birthday party,” said Ashley. “With all that’s going on in the world today, just to bring some joy to him is truly special.”

Ashley sincerely thanked her friends for going out of their way to make Jaxon’s birthday a memorable one.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirusqualicum beach