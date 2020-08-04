The ninth annual Garlic Festival runs on Sunday, Aug. 16 at the Big Yellow Merville Hall. Photo submitted

COVID-10 sensitive Garlic Festival returns to the Merville Hall

Once again, it is time to hold your nose and prance on down to the Big Yellow Merville Hall for the Ninth Annual Garlic Fest on Sunday, Aug. 16.

The garlic sellers will have their wagons overflowing with raw garlic and other seasonal produce to choose from.

The Comox Valley is the Land of Plenty and garlic is a mainstay crop there. Growers rally around the festival each year to be celebrated and to sell their saponaceous crop. Every year, there are dozens of different varieties of garlic offered by farmers, from pleasantly mild, to spicy hot.

This year, due to COVID restrictions, the hall kitchen will be serving neither food nor drink. In fact, all the activity this year will be outside, in the fresh air. Washroom activity will also be limited as customers are being encouraged to make their purchases to support the vendors and then leave the site to make way for other customers.

Parking will be One Way with the start at the north side of the site, on Fenwick Road, and the exit to the south through the gate and onto the highway. Please observe rules regarding handwashing, mask-wearing, social distancing and be aware of the spread of the COVID-19 virus. They want everyone to eat their garlic and stay healthy.

So, folks, the Garlic Fest starts at noon, Sunday, Aug. 16, and the festival runs to 4 p.m. A special notice for the Early Birds: You will have to wait for the Starting Bell at noon, before you can purchase anything. Hope to see you at the hall for a stinkin’ good time!

