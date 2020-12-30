Volunteer Campbell River-affiliated group Youth Can 20/20 was one of the many social services groups at work this year. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.

COPING WITH COVID: Social services saw COVID-19 as an opportunity to come together for benefit of community

SPECIAL REPORT PT. 2:Mutual need broke down barriers between organizations this year

Second in a series

Even in the darkest moments of the pandemic, Campbell River’s social service workers stepped up to help take care of the most vulnerable members of our community.

Throughout the sector, workers were galvanized by the crisis and came together in unprecedented ways to provide for the community. They came to work even though the world outside was falling apart, they came even though they experienced the same anxieties as everyone else watching the systems that were once thought to be unbreakable start to crumble and fall. They came because there are people in this community who are disproportionately affected by the crisis, and because nobody should be left behind.

“People who work in the sector just continue to show up and do their best. They come to work every day to serve the people that we serve,” said Sue Moen, Supportive Housing Services Manager for the Salvation Army. “I think they should all be classified as community heroes because every day they face more people in harder circumstances in more challenging circumstances and they also have to deal with the general societal anxiety and changes in their own personal lives.”

A true sense of community has emerged during the pandemic. It isn’t just the volunteer and frontline workers in the social services sector that are putting in work, but the people on the other side of things as well. Moen said that the clients of the shelter have also been stepping up to ensure things are safe and as easy as possible for all involved.

“We’ve seen a heightened level of general anxiety in the populations we serve, which is exacerbated by asking them to live in a communal setting and then you’re working with multiple people, including your staff, to change behaviours, change procedures and then maintain those changes until the next thing comes,” she said.

“The clients show an amazing amount of courage, flexibility and adaptation. Like anyone else, when they’re asked to change their behaviour for a legitimate reason: to keep themselves, each other and the staff safe, they do it,” Moen added. “We’ve seen an increase in participation in the operation of the shelter. With work, cleaning and people doing their own laundry. They’re also looking for ways to give back.”

Volunteer Campbell River, a non profit that helps coordinate volunteers for different organizations and events around the city, has had to pivot its entire operation to keep providing services. Special event volunteering is currently not possible due to lack of events, and other face-to-face services.

“As the pandemic started to take hold, our entire organization changed it’s purpose. We’re now supporting specific organizations that needed frontline volunteers,” said Mary Catherine Williams, Volunteer Campbell River’s executive director.

“The volunteer centre in the past has been very focused on organized volunteering, so volunteers that belong to organizations. But the pandemic has really risen the profile of more casual or unorganized volunteering,” she continued.

That refers to the more grassroots side of volunteering, the kind that is not as reliant on funding, boards of directors or any kind of structure, just people helping others. Williams said that her organization noticed the trend and offered to help out.

“Right off the bat, we said that we should look at it because it’s an important part of what needs to happen right now,” she said. “We sort of took away some of those barriers that used to be in place, and we’re saying that anyone who’s helping other people, we want to help you. We want to be supportive of that…the pandemic has forced us to think outside the box as a volunteer organization and centre and look at the roles our community can play to help us be stronger and work better.”

Working directly with people in the community has also been a challenge, but organizations are adapting to the new way of doing things. Social services tend to work with people who do not necessarily have the resources to operate virtually, and Jim Brennan of the Immigrant Welcome Centre said that his organization has had to look at a mixed model to continue to help clients.

“A lot of these people are not geared for life online,” Brennan said. With “second language stuff and technological literacy, it’s a whole other language. We’re busy and proactively getting together courses and teachings for them to engage in the virtual world.”

While the physical health of the newcomer community is a concern for Brennan and his team, the real hurdle is the mental strain that the pandemic has had on people who have immigrated to Canada. Not being able to communicate with family members adds yet another layer of mental stress to a group that has been adapting to a completely different culture than what they’re used to.

“Some of these people have come over by themselves, they haven’t even come with families,” he said. “They have no ability or technological literacy to connect with home.”

While Brennan is proud of his staff for their hard work, he is aware of the difficulties that working during a pandemic can bring. People working during the pandemic are facing the same strains as everyone else, and those working to provide valuable services to vulnerable people have to take the time to rest and recuperate.

“I think we’re all feeling tired. We’re feeling burnt out and not just from work, but from life generally speaking. They’re feeling it. It’s time for some sort of a break,” he said. “Taking a moment to pause is important, to recognize how each of us as individuals are struggling, but we’re all doing OK.”

The challenges presented by the pandemic have not stopped the important work from happening. It has actually had the opposite effect, Moen, Williams and Brennan have all noticed more collaboration between agencies to make sure the most vulnerable members of the community get the help they need.

“I’ve seen more people step up, open their doors and be more collaborative. Sometimes pandemics can be wonderful things. You can’t be insular anymore,” Brennan said. “It forces people to look outside their organization and instead of looking inward with fear, they’re looking outward for help and to provide help.”

Though the future for the sector is uncertain — funding for social services groups is nebulous — those working in the sector are confident that after the COVID-19 pandemic is in the rearview there will still be a place for those who just want to help.

“These small communities, they’re more than just a community by definition, they’re a community by what they do,” Brennan said. “What will be will be. Our communities are fairly resilient, but there’s no how-to book.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Volunteer Campbell River-affiliated group Youth Can 20/20 was one of the many social services groups at work this year. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.

Previous story
Fit for a Queen: A Thumbnail History of Twin Islands

Just Posted

Volunteer Campbell River-affiliated group Youth Can 20/20 was one of the many social services groups at work this year. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
COPING WITH COVID: Social services saw COVID-19 as an opportunity to come together for benefit of community

SPECIAL REPORT PT. 2:Mutual need broke down barriers between organizations this year

Vancouver Island mayors and BC Salmon Farmers Association board members have asked federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan to outline a recovery plan for North Island communities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Federal politicians asked for a recovery plan for Vancouver Island communities after salmon farming decision

Concerns have been addressed to federal fisheries minister Jordan and North Island-Powell River MP Blaney

Fire crews battled Christie Mountain Wildfire near Penticton in summer, but the overall fire season was lighter than usual. Do you know which year was the worst for wildfires in British Columbia? (BC Wildfire Service photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?

A pandemic, a provincial election, a leadership race and a scandal all made the news in 2020

Directional arrows on the floors of retailers are only one of the many COVID changes that workers in retail see people dismissing all the time. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COPING WITH COVID: Retail and grocery workers are ‘frontline,’ too

SPECIAL REPORT: A look back on the impact of COVID-19 on the frontlines in Campbell River

From left: Colleen Evans, 100 Women Who Care Campbell River, Amanda Raleigh, 100 Women Who Care Campbell River, and Mandy Barnes from Cameryn’s Cause for Kids Society. Photo by Wild Shay Photography
Two Campbell River groups receive donations from 100 Women Who Care

This year brought many changes for our local nonprofits from the way… Continue reading

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 74 COVID deaths over Christmas holiday break; total number of cases tops 50,000

The total number of COVID deaths in B.C. has reached 882

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require arriving airline passengers to provide proof of negative COVID test

Mandatory 14-day quarantine remains in effect

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A food delivery person wears a face mask as they walk away from a downtown Vancouver restaurant with a pick-up on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Late food, CERB and soiled mattresses: E-Comm releases worst 911 calls of 2020

Here are the top worst 911 calls of 2020, and who you should call instead

What’s better than yakking with friends? Join the free Women’s Winter Yakfest to recharge. The online event takes place on the first and third Mondays of the month at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. (Submitted image)
Nuu-chah-nulth storyteller kicks off virtual 2021 Women’s Winter Yakfest series on Vancouver Island

‘It’s part book club, part hen party, part learning conference — and all fun’

Parliament Hill is viewed below a Canada flag in Gatineau, Quebec, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. A new poll suggests most Canadians are feeling more grateful for what they have in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Poll suggests pandemic made some Canadians more grateful for what they have

Younger respondents in the survey more often cited spending more time with immediate family

Construction of mixed residential and commercial development, Victoria B.C., May 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. skilled trade shortage continues in COVID-19 work slump

Interior, North, Island contractors look for busier 2021

A sign showing an avalanche hazard warning of “considerable” is seen at a parking lot near Mount Renshaw outside of McBride, B.C., on Saturday January 30, 2016. Two men have died in an avalanche north of Whistler, British Columbia. A statement from RCMP says the victims were snow biking when they were reported missing late Monday near Goat Peak, a popular backcountry destination outside Pemberton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Two die in B.C. avalanche as forecasters warn of ‘complex,’ ‘weak’ snowpack

Avalanche Canada says complex snowpack with weak layers has created potential for human-caused avalanches

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) is stopped by Switzerland goalie Noah Patenaude (1) during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada hammers Switzerland 10-0 to stay unbeaten at world junior hockey tourney

Canadians tangle with Finland Thursday in Edmonton

Most Read