The video allegedly showed a family, including two young girls, feeding a black bear that had wandered onto their property. (File image)

Conservation investigating video of kids feeding bears in B.C.

The Vancouver-area family were allegedly seen handing out food though an open window of a home

British Columbia’s Conservation Officer Service is investigating allegations a Vancouver-area family feed a mother black bear and her cub.

Conservation Officer Lonnie Schoenthal says a complaint was received on the government-run tip line that permits anonymous reporting of wildlife, fisheries or environmental infractions.

Videos posted to social media, but since removed, showed adults and children handing out food, including an entire roll of crackers, to the sow and cub though an open window of a home.

The videos, which have been circulating on several media outlets, show two girls hand-feeding a cub from a patio and an adult cracking open a sliding glass door to slip a roll of crackers to the mother bear, who snatches the food and walks away.

Schoenthal says in a release that feeding wildlife puts both humans and animals at risk and is an offence under the Wildlife Act, carrying a $345 fine.

He says the bears may have to be destroyed if they become a public nuisance.

“When you food condition an animal it begins to no longer eat its natural food sources and it believes it can approach people and receive a food reward,” says Schoenthal in a release.

“However, in doing that you are putting the bear and the public at risk.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Anti-smoking protest giving woman the creeps
Next story
Armstrong hosts B.C. 4H riders

Just Posted

Motorcyclist dies in North Campbell River collision

Speed and alcohol were “contributing factors” in fatal crash: police

BC Transit breaks ground on new transit operations facility in Campbell River

Project to be home of operations, maintenance and fleet of up to 50 buses

Bomb threat closes North Island College campuses

“Out of an abundance of caution, all campuses are being evacuated.”

Wings ‘n’ Wheels lifts off for fifth time this weekend

Campbell River’s annual air and auto show has only gained in popularity over the years

Campbell River Fire Department wants everyone to stay safe this barbecue season

Fire Chief Thomas Doherty has some handy tips for residents

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. Crown says officer who used dog on ‘unpredictable’ suspect had no choice

IIO BC, which investigates serious incidents involving police, submitted a report to Crown counsel

Student whose throat was slashed in UBC dormitory alleges negligence in lawsuit

Mary Hare was in her room in 2016 when Thamer Almestadi entered carrying a knife, civil lawsuit says

1 dead after motorcyclist hit by tree on B.C. highway

DriveBC reported the highway open as of 5:30 p.m. local time.

More housing, subsidies urged for B.C. poverty reduction plan

Survey respondents want family options, and ‘not just in the ‘hood’

B.C. man striving for success beneath the surface

Jaryd Middleton, 21, in England for international submarine competition

Updated: Evacuation order given as Kamloops wildfire grows to 200 hectares

A large plume of smoke can be seen from the city and the fire has closed Shuswap Road.

B.C. lawyer facing two child porn charges

Appears next in provincial court July 24

Video: 4-mile iceberg breaks off eastern Greenland

A team of scientists has captured a four-mile iceberg breaking away from a glacier in eastern Greenland

Most Read

  • Armstrong hosts B.C. 4H riders

    PHOTOS: Horse trails at the Okanagan Stock Show

  • Conservation investigating video of kids feeding bears in B.C.

    The Vancouver-area family were allegedly seen handing out food though an open window of a home

  • Anti-smoking protest giving woman the creeps

    Dead snake, motor oil, rotting seafood among items left on rock where woman takes cigarette break