Computer whiz brings wealth of experience to teaching gig at NIC

Software engineer and computer programmer Chris Geelhoed is returning to NIC’s School of DIGITAL Design + Development programs (formerly Interactive Media) as an instructor this fall. Image supplied

Software engineer and computer programmer Chris Geelhoed is returning to North Island College (NIC)’s School of DIGITAL Design + Development programs (formerly Interactive Media) as an instructor this fall.

“We’re very excited to have Chris back with us,” said Megan Wilson, NIC DIGITAL program coordinator. “His expertise and industry experience will be a valuable resource for our students this upcoming fall semester.”

Geelhoed will teach DGL-123 — Introduction to PHP, a course that helps students learn and practice essential programming skills and web development concepts.

RELATED: NIC researching benefits of seaweed in cattle diet

Geelhoed has worked in the industry for three years. He originally started off in mechanical engineering, but retooled his skill set to focus on front and back-end web development, known as ‘full-stack engineering’ within the industry.

Although Geelhoed is based on Vancouver Island, he currently works remotely for Virginia-based company Braid LLC, which builds websites and apps for clients across a wide range of industries and organizations.

He encourages his students to learn all they can by diving into open-source projects online and says he loves working in a field where you can “make an impact really quickly.”

RELATED: Two new coastal forestry programs launching at NIC this fall

“If you’re willing to dive into a project online, it’s all there for you,” he said.

Geelhoed thrives on working with clients to achieve specific business objectives. One example he cites is how he worked with a solar installation company to develop an app that uses Google Maps images to allow homeowners to measure their roofs and calculate how much energy they could generate based on the maximum number of installed solar panels.

“I like being able to understand my clients’ problems and what they’re trying to build,” he said. “And whatever they have in mind, software engineers can bring it to life.”

NIC