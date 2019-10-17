Comox Valley photographer to discuss life behind the lens

Comox Valley photographer Boomer Jerritt will be the next presenter for the North Island College Artist Talk Series. He’ll be speaking at the Stan Hagen Theatre at the college’s Comox Valley campus from 6- 7 p.m. on Oct. 24. Photo provided

Acclaimed Comox Valley photographer, artist and world traveller Boomer Jerritt is coming to North Island College’s Artist Talk Series on Oct. 24 to discuss life behind the lens.

Jerritt is the third speaker of the fall 2019 lectures, which feature distinguished local and international artists who share their insights and practices with NIC students, local artists and community members.

Series coordinator and NIC Fine Arts and Design department chair Sara Vipond said Jerritt’s extensive background in photography makes his upcoming appearance a not-to-be missed occasion.

“A picture is worth a thousand words, so this should prove to be a very memorable evening,” Vipond said. “We’re very honoured to have Boomer join us and we look forward to hearing about his approach to capturing the world though his lens.”

Jerritt has been involved in the photography industry since his graduation from the Western Pacific Academy of Photography in 1990.

His work is found in various tourism initiatives and publications throughout B.C. and across North America. In addition to completing three regional photography books, he is also a contributor to All Canada Photos, AGE Fotostock, Getty, Corbis and a host of other stock agencies.

Jerritt’s work takes him abroad as a photographer-in-residence for One Ocean Expeditions in the summer and fall. A recent compilation of work, Antarctica-In Depth, includes video and photographic stills from four years’ travel in Earth’s southernmost continent, highlighting the region’s stark landscape, colossal icebergs and polar wildlife, including penguins, whales and seals.

Jerritt is owner of the Courtenay-based studio Strathcona Photography and leads photo tours on Vancouver Island and B.C.’s West Coast. An accomplished visual artist, he also produces original pencil drawings for a variety of clients.

Jerritt will speak from 6-7 p.m. at the Stan Hagen Theatre, located on NIC’s Comox Valley campus. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

The fall series will conclude with an appearance by Samantha Dickie on Nov. 21.