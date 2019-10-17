Comox Valley photographer Boomer Jerritt will be the next presenter for the North Island College Artist Talk Series. He’ll be speaking at the Stan Hagen Theatre at the college’s Comox Valley campus from 6- 7 p.m. on Oct. 24. Photo provided

Comox Valley photographer to discuss life behind the lens

Boomer Jerritt will present at NIC’s Artist Talk Series on Oct. 24

Acclaimed Comox Valley photographer, artist and world traveller Boomer Jerritt is coming to North Island College’s Artist Talk Series on Oct. 24 to discuss life behind the lens.

Jerritt is the third speaker of the fall 2019 lectures, which feature distinguished local and international artists who share their insights and practices with NIC students, local artists and community members.

Series coordinator and NIC Fine Arts and Design department chair Sara Vipond said Jerritt’s extensive background in photography makes his upcoming appearance a not-to-be missed occasion.

“A picture is worth a thousand words, so this should prove to be a very memorable evening,” Vipond said. “We’re very honoured to have Boomer join us and we look forward to hearing about his approach to capturing the world though his lens.”

Jerritt has been involved in the photography industry since his graduation from the Western Pacific Academy of Photography in 1990.

His work is found in various tourism initiatives and publications throughout B.C. and across North America. In addition to completing three regional photography books, he is also a contributor to All Canada Photos, AGE Fotostock, Getty, Corbis and a host of other stock agencies.

Jerritt’s work takes him abroad as a photographer-in-residence for One Ocean Expeditions in the summer and fall. A recent compilation of work, Antarctica-In Depth, includes video and photographic stills from four years’ travel in Earth’s southernmost continent, highlighting the region’s stark landscape, colossal icebergs and polar wildlife, including penguins, whales and seals.

Jerritt is owner of the Courtenay-based studio Strathcona Photography and leads photo tours on Vancouver Island and B.C.’s West Coast. An accomplished visual artist, he also produces original pencil drawings for a variety of clients.

Jerritt will speak from 6-7 p.m. at the Stan Hagen Theatre, located on NIC’s Comox Valley campus. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

The fall series will conclude with an appearance by Samantha Dickie on Nov. 21.

Previous story
Echo Lake stocked with larger-than-usual trout this month

Just Posted

RCMP members search shore along Stories Beach

Ground search not thought to be related to Oct. 16 homicide: RCMP

Gold River student designing snake habitat

Daniel Kornylo hopes invention will prevent pet snakes from getting injured

North Island candidates chime in on immigration at Tidemark forum

Can we bring in the number of people we need for our economy needs while fighting associated racism?

Should we be re-examining Canada’s tax structure?

Candidates in upcoming federal election have different thoughts on how to address income inequality

Local industry insiders slam Liberals’ closed containment move

Dismay by national aquaculture groups over the federal Liberals’ election promise to… Continue reading

YouTube video of Revelstoke grizzly bear goes viral

Why did the grizzly bear cross the railway tracks?

Japanese buyer expands wood pellet contract with B.C.’s Pinnacle

Mitsui and Co. increases contract with Interior energy producer

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

Woman charged with numerous drug offenses stemming from a raid earlier this year at Island property

Police make arrest on an outstanding warrant dating back to January

B.C. RCMP officer suing the force for malicious prosecution

Cpl. Tammy Hollingsworth cleared of wrongdoing after misconduct hearing

Talk to your kids about vaping, B.C.’s top doctor says

B.C. health officials have discovered the first vaping-related illness in the province

Alberta truck convoy plans counter-protest at climate rally with Greta Thunberg

United We Roll organizer says similar protest planned for Swedish teen’s event in Edmonton

Scheer, Trudeau, Singh haggle over potential minority government outcome

If you believe the polls, it appears the Liberals and Conservatives are neck-and-neck

British family deported after ‘accidental’ U.S. border crossing

U.S. officials deny it was mistake, release video of vehicle crossing into Washington from Langley

Most Read