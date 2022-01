This was the scene Thursday afternoon at the corner of 4th and Duncan in downtown Courtenay. Scott Stanfield photo Snow plows were busy clearing the streets Thursday. Scott Stanfield photo Single lane traffic continues during the 5th Street Bridge rehab project. Scott Stanfield photo Looking east over the Puntledge River from the Condensory Bridge. Scott Stanfield photo

Schools were closed Thursday in the Comox Valley, which was hit with 22-24 centimetres of snow overnight.

The temperature stood at about three degrees Celsius on a cloudy afternoon.

A winter storm warning is in effect for East Vancouver Island, including Courtenay to Campbell River, says Environment Canada.

Saturday’s forecast calls for snow and rain, while Sunday is supposed to be cloudy in Courtenay and sunny in Comox.

