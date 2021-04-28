The the inaugural Drive Away Domestic Violence Charity Golf Day on Saturday, May 29 at Campbell River Golf and Country Club, will benefit both the Campbell River and Comox Valley Transition Societies. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

Comox Valley, Campbell River Transition Societies co-host golf fundraiser

Golf fans looking to enjoy a day on the course while raising funds to help women and children affected by domestic violence will want to mark their calendars for the inaugural Drive Away Domestic Violence Charity Golf Day on Saturday, May 29 at Campbell River Golf and Country Club.

The day of golf, which will follow strict COVID1919 protocols, will feature exciting events like a putting contest, a longest drive contest and a $10,000 hole-in-one prize.

The event, presented by Rainforest Outdoor Living, will benefit the Campbell River and Comox Valley Transition Societies. The day will feature a scramble format, green fees, golf cart, welcome package, driving range access, meal, online silent auction, prizes and more, all for $250 per player or $1,000 per team.

All funds raised will help to fund programs and services that are provided free to women, children, and families across the Comox Valley, Campbell River, and surrounding area.

“The Comox Valley and Campbell River communities have always been supportive of our organizations and assisting us to meet the needs of hundreds of women and children each year,” said Heather Ney, executive director of the Comox Valley Transition Society. “Our inaugural charitable golf day is a new, fun and COVID-friendly way to support our work. We are really excited about the partnerships with CRNITS, we are always better when we work together.

“The pandemic has shown that our services are needed more than ever in our communities, so we’re thrilled to be teaming up with the Comox Valley Transition Society for this first annual fundraising Golf Day,” said Valery Puetz, executive director of the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society.

The Comox Valley Transition Society operates Lilli House, Amethyst House, Connect Warming Centre, Housing and Homelessness Prevention, the Comox Valley Girls Group, Men’s Group and more. Lilli House, a transition house, is a place for women and children who are fleeing abuse to come for safety and support, and to transition into a life free from violence. Amethyst House offers withdrawal management and supportive recovery programs in a home-like setting for women.

The CRNITS operates the Ann Elmore Transition House and Rose Harbour Transitional Housing in Campbell River as well as safe homes in remote locations. The Ann Elmore House is a short-term emergency shelter that provides shelter, support, food, clothing and basic necessities for women and children at risk of abuse or violence. They also offer detox, supportive recovery and stabilization programs. Rose Harbour is a program that includes time-limited subsidized housing and services for clients who are impacted by homelessness, abuse, violence and/or substance misuse. The CRNITS also offers child and youth support services, outreach services, a 24-hour telephone helpline, and more.

For more information, including online registration and COVID 19 protocols, visit annelmorehouse.ca/golf or cvts.ca/golf/

