Community Health and Social Services Fair showcases more than 30 services

The Community Health and Social Services Fair on June 6 showcases the services and people working to support the health and well-being of our communities. Photo submitted

The Campbell River and District Division of Family Practice (the Division), a non-profit society for family doctors and other physicians, is hosting a Community Health and Social Services Fair to showcase the services and people working to support the health and well-being of our communities.

The event is an opportunity for the public to come and learn about over 30 services and resources which support families, youth, seniors, newcomers, indigenous health and more. And it is a time to celebrate and acknowledge all who are working to create connections, partnerships and culturally safe pathways to wellness.

The division is committed to help foster relationships between providers, and to seek input from those who live in the district to help shape the delivery of care.

“This is an exciting time in primary care. We are realizing that working as a team gives us more value for the patient’s health than just working as an isolated physician. By bringing together many of the people and agencies doing the work for the health and well being of our residents, we hope to strengthen relationships with and between our allied health partners to get better outcomes for our patients,” said Dr. Angela Logan, Chair of the CR and District Division of Family Practice.

Join the fair anytime between 4 and 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 at the Maritime Heritage Centre, Rotary Hall, 621 Island Highway. Be sure to stop at the video booth to talk about what is important to you for your health and well-being.

The event is free and there will be a prize for those who visit each table and get a passport stamp.