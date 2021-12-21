Community groups benefit from McDonald’s 12 Days before Christmas Community giveaway

Campbell River’ McDonalds 12 Days Before Christmas Community Giveaway presented donations to 12 community organizations.
Campbell River McDonald’s owners Jens and Mary Rolinski present a donation to Angela Caparelli from Campbell River PAWS as part of the restaurant’s 12 Days Before Christmas Community Giveaway. Photo contributed
Campbell River McDonald’s owners Jens and Mary Rolinski present a donation to Louise Daviduck from the Campbell River Hospce Society as part of the restaurant’s 12 Days Before Christmas Community Giveaway. Photo contributed
Campbell River McDonald’s co-owner Mary Rolinski presents a donation to Christopher Bennett from the John Howard Society of the North Island as part of the restaurant’s 12 Days Before Christmas Community Giveaway. Photo contributed
Campbell River McDonald’s co-owner Mary Rolinski presents a donation to the Campbell RiverSeniors Centre as part of the restaurant’s 12 Days Before Christmas Community Giveaway. Photo contributed
Campbell River McDonald’s co-owner Mary Rolinski presents a donation to the Campbell River Head Injury Support Society as part of the restaurant’s 12 Days Before Christmas Community Giveaway. Photo contributed