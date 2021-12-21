Campbell River McDonald’s owners Jens and Mary Rolinski present a donation to Dawn Hamilton of the Campbell River Angel Tree Society as part of the restaurant’s 12 Days Before Christmas Community Giveaway. Photo contributed

Campbell River McDonald’s owners Jens and Mary Rolinski present a donation to Dawn Hamilton of the Campbell River Angel Tree Society as part of the restaurant’s 12 Days Before Christmas Community Giveaway. Photo contributed

Community groups benefit from McDonald’s 12 Days before Christmas Community giveaway

Campbell River’ McDonalds 12 Days Before Christmas Community Giveaway presented donations to 12 community organizations.

Campbell RiverCharity and Donations

 

Campbell River McDonald’s owners Jens and Mary Rolinski present a donation to Angela Caparelli from Campbell River PAWS as part of the restaurant’s 12 Days Before Christmas Community Giveaway. Photo contributed

Campbell River McDonald’s owners Jens and Mary Rolinski present a donation to Angela Caparelli from Campbell River PAWS as part of the restaurant’s 12 Days Before Christmas Community Giveaway. Photo contributed

Campbell River McDonald’s owners Jens and Mary Rolinski present a donation to Louise Daviduck from the Campbell River Hospce Society as part of the restaurant’s 12 Days Before Christmas Community Giveaway. Photo contributed

Campbell River McDonald’s owners Jens and Mary Rolinski present a donation to Louise Daviduck from the Campbell River Hospce Society as part of the restaurant’s 12 Days Before Christmas Community Giveaway. Photo contributed

Campbell River McDonald’s co-owner Mary Rolinski presents a donation to Christopher Bennett from the John Howard Society of the North Island as part of the restaurant’s 12 Days Before Christmas Community Giveaway. Photo contributed

Campbell River McDonald’s co-owner Mary Rolinski presents a donation to Christopher Bennett from the John Howard Society of the North Island as part of the restaurant’s 12 Days Before Christmas Community Giveaway. Photo contributed

Campbell River McDonald’s co-owner Mary Rolinski presents a donation to the Campbell RiverSeniors Centre as part of the restaurant’s 12 Days Before Christmas Community Giveaway. Photo contributed

Campbell River McDonald’s co-owner Mary Rolinski presents a donation to the Campbell RiverSeniors Centre as part of the restaurant’s 12 Days Before Christmas Community Giveaway. Photo contributed

Campbell River McDonald’s co-owner Mary Rolinski presents a donation to the Campbell River Head Injury Support Society as part of the restaurant’s 12 Days Before Christmas Community Giveaway. Photo contributed

Campbell River McDonald’s co-owner Mary Rolinski presents a donation to the Campbell River Head Injury Support Society as part of the restaurant’s 12 Days Before Christmas Community Giveaway. Photo contributed

Previous story
Salmon Kings pool together donations for Food Bank
Next story
Campbell River chamber and school district team up for labour solution

Just Posted

Mary Ruth Snyder drew upon her experience working for her father’s men’s wear store when coming up with the idea for the labour shortage solution. Image supplied
Campbell River chamber and school district team up for labour solution

FILE – Spin studio. (pxhere.com)
B.C. closes gyms and bars, bans indoor organized events over holidays as Omicron surges

Diyet is an alternative country, folk, roots, and traditional with catchy melodies and stories deeply rooted in Diyet’s Indigenous worldview and northern life. Photo contributed
Diyet and Jim Byrnes bring a diverse musical palette to the Tidemark stage

The one-time payment to correct the GIS cutbacks is coming, but not for five months. (File photo)
Seniors to wait five months for GIS one-time payment