Community Foundation seeking local photos for VitalSigns report

The winning photos receive cash prizes of $100 (first place), $75 (second place), and $50 (third place)

Join Island Joy Rides on a guided tour of the Campbell River Estuary, on the lookout for bald eagles, herons, seals and other waterbirds. Tyler Cave photo/courtesy Destination Think

The Campbell River Community Foundation is excited to announce it will be publishing its third Vital Signs report this October.

The report will examine community quality of life in greater Campbell River, and will update the information presented in 2016 and 2018 reports.

Alongside results from a community survey and statistics from trusted sources, the Vital Signs report relies on images to help tell the story of greater Campbell River. As in previous years, the foundation is hosting a contest to collect images from the community.

The photo contest will run through the months of May and June, with the winning photos receiving cash prizes of $100 (first place), $75 (second place), and $50 (third place) at the October report launch event.

Photos are being solicited in each of the issue areas that the 2022 report will investigate: Arts & Culture, Belonging & Leadership, Children & Youth, Environment, Getting Started in Our Community, Health & Wellness, Housing, Income Gap, Learning, Leisure, Safety, Seniors, and Work & Economy.

Images submitted should be realistic (painting a true picture of life in greater Campbell River) portray citizens taking action to improve quality of life in greater Campbell River, and be reflective of the cultural, economic, and other diversity of the area. Images should be appropriate for print (high resolution).

All residents of greater Campbell River are invited to send their submissions by email to info@crfoundation.ca by Thursday, June 30. More information about the photo contest is available at www.crfoundation.ca.

For more information on the Campbell River Community Foundation and Vital Signs, please visit www.crfoundation.ca.

Campbell River