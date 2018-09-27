Community Foundation brings Vital Signs Report to Campbell River

The Campbell River Community Foundation launches its 2018 Vital Signs report to the community of Campbell River on Tuesday, Oct. 2.
Vital Signs examines 13 key issues that contribute to community wellbeing, and the 2018 report revisits many of the same statistics as the 2016 report to examine changes in the community.
Vital Signs is a national program led by community foundations and coordinated by Community Foundations of Canada that aims to inspire civic engagement and provide focus for public debate in our communities and around the world. Vital Signs reports are used by residents, business, community organizations, universities and colleges, and government leaders to take action and direct resources where they will have the greatest impact.
The Community Foundation will be hosting an event to celebrate the launch of Vital Signs on Tuesday, Oct. 2 from 5-7 p.m. at the Maritime Heritage Centre. Following the launch, complimentary printed copies of the report will be available at City Hall, the Chamber of Commerce, the Visitor Centre, Coastal Community Credit Union and Broadstreet Properties.