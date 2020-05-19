Community effort creates thousands of face shields for Strathcona region healthcare workers

The Shield Project brought together a number of businesses, local governments and individuals to the Quadra Community Centre to assemble and package over 5,500 face shields for distribution in the healthcare system. Photo contributed

A one-of-a-kind project that took place at the Quadra Island Community Centre recently demonstrated the resilience of small communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Shield Project brought together a number of businesses, local governments and individuals to assemble and package over 5,500 face shields for distribution in the healthcare system.

“The goal of the Shield Project was to respond to a Call-to-Action and provide much needed PPE’s to our incredible frontline workers within Island Health,” said Andreas Hagen of Study Build. “We are so grateful for the risks that these individuals take every day for all of us.

“The project provided an opportunity to show solidarity within our community against COVID-19. To show that our small communities can also play an important part in the solution and that we are not helpless against this disease.”

The Shield Project represents the ability that individuals in small, rural communities can have when a call-to-action presents itself. It is a reminder that our region has much to offer and its contributions are endless when people work together.

The project is a direct result of the hard work and commitment of a number of businesses, groups, governments and individuals.

“In these times, good news stories and results like these need to be celebrated. What this group has been able to achieve in such a short time is remarkable,” Aniko Nelson, Senior Manager, Strathcona Regional District Community Services, said. “We believe it is important to share the success of this story, although the true success may never be known, as it is our hope that this story will motivate more of our residents in the region to take action, big or small, and together our successes are infinite.”

Hagen looks forward to the possibility of providing more shields in the future and continuing to be involved in a number of important local initiatives.

To support this and upcoming initiatives, contact Andreas Hagen at andreas@study-build.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter