The Shield Project brought together a number of businesses, local governments and individuals to the Quadra Community Centre to assemble and package over 5,500 face shields for distribution in the healthcare system. Photo contributed

Community effort creates thousands of face shields for Strathcona region healthcare workers

A one-of-a-kind project that took place at the Quadra Island Community Centre recently demonstrated the resilience of small communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Shield Project brought together a number of businesses, local governments and individuals to assemble and package over 5,500 face shields for distribution in the healthcare system.

“The goal of the Shield Project was to respond to a Call-to-Action and provide much needed PPE’s to our incredible frontline workers within Island Health,” said Andreas Hagen of Study Build. “We are so grateful for the risks that these individuals take every day for all of us.

“The project provided an opportunity to show solidarity within our community against COVID-19. To show that our small communities can also play an important part in the solution and that we are not helpless against this disease.”

The Shield Project represents the ability that individuals in small, rural communities can have when a call-to-action presents itself. It is a reminder that our region has much to offer and its contributions are endless when people work together.

The project is a direct result of the hard work and commitment of a number of businesses, groups, governments and individuals.

“In these times, good news stories and results like these need to be celebrated. What this group has been able to achieve in such a short time is remarkable,” Aniko Nelson, Senior Manager, Strathcona Regional District Community Services, said. “We believe it is important to share the success of this story, although the true success may never be known, as it is our hope that this story will motivate more of our residents in the region to take action, big or small, and together our successes are infinite.”

Hagen looks forward to the possibility of providing more shields in the future and continuing to be involved in a number of important local initiatives.

To support this and upcoming initiatives, contact Andreas Hagen at andreas@study-build.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Car collectors come out in droves for drive through Fort Langley

Just Posted

Police swoop down on man who couldn’t wait to get home to admire his new BB gun

Opened it in his car in store parking lot but it looked too real

PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey died in the Kamloops plane crash

Fan-favourite player returns to Storm

Defenceman Jory Swanson has re-signed with Campbell River for the 2020-21 VIJHL season

Local talent commits to Campbell River Storm

Riley Billy played 10 games as an affiliate player last season

Campbell River converting unused BMX track into temporary homeless campsite

The City of Campbell River is providing a site on Homewood Road… Continue reading

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

PHOTOS: Hungry hawk versus reluctant rattler showdown recorded by B.C. photographer

Not the first time photographer was in right place at right time to document an unusual encounter

B.C. mom gets time served for $400K college admissions bribe

More than 50 parents, coaches and others have been charged in the admissions cheating scheme

Petition urges City of Kamloops to rename road after victim in Snowbirds crash

The online petition asks to change the name of Airport Road to Capt. J. Casey Memorial Way

Impaired driving complaint leads RCMP to over $20K in cash, evidence of drug trafficking

‘Frontline RCMP members located the vehicle driving and initiated a traffic stop’

260,000 B.C. residents take COVID-19 risk survey in first week

More people outside big cities needed, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Injured pelican found near death in B.C. heads to Williams Lake after rehab

The bird, found near Oliver, underwent seven months of rehabilitation

Most Read