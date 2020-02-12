Once all the fundraising is done, Campbell River students get to enjoy the fun part of the Bowl for Breath – the bowling! Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Community comes together to make Campbell River’s Bowl for Breath a big success

All funds raised go to support clinical care for people with cystic fibrosis and medical research

The 32nd Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Bowl for Breath was a big success.

Organizers Kim Wood and Rachel Black said, “things ran smoothly thanks to great parent support and happy kids.”

Over 130 students bowled to help raise badly-needed funds to help people fight CF. So far over $11,000 has been raised with more to come. At this time Kace Olsen, is the top fundraiser so far having raised $727.80.

Ecole Willow Point had the highest number of participants and has raised the most funds, so far. Fifty-seven bowlers have qualified to have their name in the draw for the West Coast Helicopters flight having raised $50 or more. Fundraising can continue until the end of February.

All participants received a small thank you gift and coupons thanks from McDonald’s Restaurant, Dairy Queen, Shoppers Drug Mart, Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex and Save On Foods. Students who turn their money in by Feb. 28 are eligible to win prizes thanks to the support of Don and Bonni Roset, London Drugs, Canadian Tire, Superstore, Sports Expert and Landmark Theatres.

Once again the Campbell River Kin Club has generously contributed to help ensure the success of the event. Kin Canada is a national partner of Cystic Fibrosis Canada and the Campbell River Kinsmen believe strongly in this partnership.

Little Caesars will provide a pizza lunch for the class that had the most participants, raised the most funds and for the class of the top fundraiser.

Black said, “We owe a huge thank you to the teacher coordinators in the schools that participated for the work they do in promoting and helping organize the students who came to bowl and to the parents for supporting their children in attending.”

Jo-Ann Wallis Cystic Fibrosis Chapter president said, “We are extremely grateful to Rachel and Kim for organizing the event – they did a great job! Kim who has CF has not been well the last few weeks, so was a big effort for her. The event not only raises funds but helps teach children the importance of charitable giving and helping others.”

All funds raised go to Cystic Fibrosis Canada, Campbell River Chapter to support high quality clinical care for people with cystic fibrosis and medical scientific research to find a cure or control for this life threatening disease.

