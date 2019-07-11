Museum Heritage Interpreters Bethany, Charis and Carlton have been preparing to perform their new Puppet Theatre production at Wings & Wheels

Come watch a fun and interactive puppet show at Wings and Wheels

The Museum at Campbell River is excited to announce that their summer Heritage Interpreters have produced a brand new puppet play, which will debut on July 14 at Wings and Wheels at the airport.

The play will follow the new pilot puppet Jim on his adventure to do the mail run. The play will take him and a few of his friends through the town of Zeballos, and then to Tahsis. In the play, Jim meets new friends and even a troublesome parrot named Jenn. In the play, Jim explains the importance of the mail run to the isolated communities of the north island.

If you have ever wondered about the mail run, or just want a fun thing to do on a Sunday, come up to the airport where puppet shows will take place as part of the festivities planned for Wings and Wheels. After the puppet shows there will be activities for children that follow with the aviation and mail run themes.

There will be encore performances of the play at the Museum on July 16 at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The puppet shows are $2 per person over the age of two at the Museum showings, and for the special event at the airport they will be free of charge.

If you have any questions, please contact the Museum by phone at (250)287-3103 or email summer.programs@crmuseum.ca. More information can also be found at www.crmuseum.ca

Previous story
It’s baby season at MARS Wildlife Rescue Centre in Comox Valley

Just Posted

Freedom Mobile looks at Campbell River for new towers

The Shaw-owned telecom company has two proposed sites in Campbell River currently awaiting approval

Comox Valley RCMP seek assistance locating missing woman

Believed to be in Comox Valley or Campbell River

First indoor Campbell River Salmon Kings Invitational a great success

‘There’s some competitiveness at the meet, sure, but we’re all there to have a good time, as well’

City of Campbell River to host open house on bicycle/traffic safety along 19A

After many complaints following new road marking installation, city will ask for opinions on a fix

Cabin has saved others before recent rescue of Courtenay hiker

Strathcona Park A-frame structure has provided refuge for about 40 people, says owner

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

Update: Canada post responds after Vernon woman’s Red Dress movement interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

B.C. Court of Appeal deems Victoria plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Appeal Court Justice sides with plastic bag industry

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

Masked suspects spend an hour drilling unsuccessfully into bank wall in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP seek tips on July 2 incident at north-end Scotiabank

Scientists uncover new DNA details about ancient trees on Vancouver Island

UBC team sampled trees in Carmanah Walbran Provincial Park to see how they mutate over time

B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Hayden Patterson is an inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison in relation to a 2014 U.S. murder charge

Most Read