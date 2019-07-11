Come watch a fun and interactive puppet show at Wings and Wheels

The Museum at Campbell River is excited to announce that their summer Heritage Interpreters have produced a brand new puppet play, which will debut on July 14 at Wings and Wheels at the airport.

The play will follow the new pilot puppet Jim on his adventure to do the mail run. The play will take him and a few of his friends through the town of Zeballos, and then to Tahsis. In the play, Jim meets new friends and even a troublesome parrot named Jenn. In the play, Jim explains the importance of the mail run to the isolated communities of the north island.

If you have ever wondered about the mail run, or just want a fun thing to do on a Sunday, come up to the airport where puppet shows will take place as part of the festivities planned for Wings and Wheels. After the puppet shows there will be activities for children that follow with the aviation and mail run themes.

There will be encore performances of the play at the Museum on July 16 at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The puppet shows are $2 per person over the age of two at the Museum showings, and for the special event at the airport they will be free of charge.

If you have any questions, please contact the Museum by phone at (250)287-3103 or email summer.programs@crmuseum.ca. More information can also be found at www.crmuseum.ca