People looking for a cold shock can meet at the second McIvor lake beach on July 3, 4 and 5 at 11 a.m. for tips on cold water swimming. File photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River man offers cold water swimming tips

Cold water immersion can have numerous health benefits

Ever think about jumping into a cold lake?

A Campbell River man will be giving tips to seniors who want to feel the rejuvenating effects of cold water at McIvor Lake on July 3, 4 and 5 at 11 a.m.

Don McClean has seen the benefits cold water can have on the body after watching videos made by Dutch athlete Wim Hof, who is also known as The Iceman. According to Hof’s website, cold water can help reduce inflammation, swelling and sore muscles, as well as lead to better sleep and a metabolism boost.

“It’s a real cool discipline,” said McClean.

McClean will be giving tips to people who are unused to the cold water. The most important thing, he explained, is learning to control your breath.

“The second is to say to yourself: I’m not cold, my skin is cold, but I’m not cold. My organs are not cold.”

Another benefit, he said, is that it allows people to go swimming, though pools remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

McClean wants to offer the tips to people who are aged 60 and up, and will be at McIvor Lake on all three days before 11 a.m. Those interested can meet McClean at the second to last beach on McIvor Lake. People should be able to swim comfortably, as McClean will only be giving tips about how to manage the cold.

RELATED: Open water swimming from B.C. to Washington in 24 hours


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverHealth and wellnessSwimming

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Logger Mike now Campbell River’s public health “mask-ot”

Just Posted

Campbell River man offers cold water swimming tips

Cold water immersion can have numerous health benefits

SRD’s affordable housing role needs to be strengthened – Report

Forward-looking OCPs and long-range planning suggested

Logger Mike now Campbell River’s public health “mask-ot”

Logger Mike has a new look for 2020. Campbell River’s larger-than-life downtown… Continue reading

B.C. reopening travel not sitting well with several First Nations

A number of safety conditions have yet to be met Indigenous leaders maintain

Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island breaks ground on new home away from home in Campbell River

Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island officially broke ground today on a… Continue reading

NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city

Contingency plan for if player caught COVID-19 hit snag between league, health officials

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Kelowna officer at centre of punch-throwing arrest also faced 2018 complaint probe

Nathan Stroeder claims he filed a public complaint against Const. Siggy Pietrzak in 2018

Cannabis retailers call for change in B.C.’s legal sales regime

Online purchase and delivery monopoly exploited by black market in COVID-19 pandemic

Feds announce $2 million for Vancouver Aquarium for animal care costs

The aquarium found itself in financial trouble due to halting admissions because of COVID-19

Efforts by B.C. First Nations to keep COVID-19 rates low are working, says health officials

Concerns of a surge in cases still remain

COVID-19 increases risk for Canada’s ‘invisible’ homeless women: study

The study is the first ever comprehensive national portrait of women’s homelessness

Canada almost self-sufficient in PPE as Canadian businesses step up

Canada has still not received anywhere near the quantities of PPE that have been ordered

Most Read