Campbell River man offers cold water swimming tips

Ever think about jumping into a cold lake?

A Campbell River man will be giving tips to seniors who want to feel the rejuvenating effects of cold water at McIvor Lake on July 3, 4 and 5 at 11 a.m.

Don McClean has seen the benefits cold water can have on the body after watching videos made by Dutch athlete Wim Hof, who is also known as The Iceman. According to Hof’s website, cold water can help reduce inflammation, swelling and sore muscles, as well as lead to better sleep and a metabolism boost.

“It’s a real cool discipline,” said McClean.

McClean will be giving tips to people who are unused to the cold water. The most important thing, he explained, is learning to control your breath.

“The second is to say to yourself: I’m not cold, my skin is cold, but I’m not cold. My organs are not cold.”

Another benefit, he said, is that it allows people to go swimming, though pools remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

McClean wants to offer the tips to people who are aged 60 and up, and will be at McIvor Lake on all three days before 11 a.m. Those interested can meet McClean at the second to last beach on McIvor Lake. People should be able to swim comfortably, as McClean will only be giving tips about how to manage the cold.

