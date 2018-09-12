Coastline Mazda and Habitat for Humanity to hold Aviva ‘Better Together’ event in Campbell River

On Saturday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Coastline Mazda will host a Community Appreciation Barbeque to honour and celebrate everyone in the community who comes together to help Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North build homes for local families.

The barbeque, running from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., is open to everyone and will celebrate Habitat’s volunteers, ReStore shoppers, donors and community partners. The barbeque was chosen as one of 100 across Canada to receive an Aviva Community Fund ‘Better Together’ $1,000 sponsorship, awarded to events that create and foster stronger community connections.

Supporting Habitat was an easy decision for the Mazda dealership, as the cause hits especially close to home. One of Coastline Mazda’s employees is a future Habitat homeowner partnering with the organization to help build and then buy her home in Campbell River. Along with her daughter, she will eventually move in to one of the 11 homes being built by Habitat at 477 Hilchey Road. Habitat VIN is in the second phase of a four-year project that will ultimately see 11 local families move into affordable homes in this development. Two of three homes were completed last year; four more are under construction and will welcome families soon.

The event will include a barbeque by donation, silent auction featuring ReStore treasures (which runs Monday, Sept. 24 through Saturday the 29th), and a free car wash. There will be door prizes donated by Campbell River Equipment Sales (Cres), York Machine Shop, and Nancy Barnes for Thirty-One. Tickets for the ReStore 50/50 raffle will be available for purchase, and the draw will take place that afternoon. 99.7 2Day FM will be live on location.

“Coastline Mazda values long term relationships over short term gains and we are proud to help support a local cause like Habitat,” said Allen Duns, general manager of Coastline Mazda. “We hope everyone comes out to this barbeque to celebrate all of the hard work and dedication that volunteers and community partners put in to help build affordable homes in Campbell River.”

There will also be a Habitat information tent for people who would like to learn more about volunteer opportunities in the ReStore or on the construction site.

The Community Appreciation Barbeque will take place at Coastline Mazda, 2280N Island Hwy., Campbell River from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. An RSVP is appreciated, but not required, and can be completed at www.tinyurl.com/HFHBBQ.

For more information on Habitat for Humanity VIN visit www.habitatnorthisland.com