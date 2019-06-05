Cloudy skies and showers expected in Campbell River

Risk of thunderstorm this evening, says Environment Canada

Cloudy skies over the Discovery Passage on June 5, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Good morning, Campbell River.

It’s currently cloudy and about 10 C at the airport. Overcast conditions are expected to continue with a few showers, according to Environment Canada.

The forecast says it will become windy this afternoon, with a high of 16 C.

Tonight, we’ll see cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy conditions. There’s a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening, and a low of 10 C is expected.

No issues are being reported on area roads, according to DriveBC. Construction work is ongoing on Jubilee Parkway.

A few recent local stories:

Art gallery to showcase Syrian films at Timberline tonight

Sayward School among finalists for new playground

Campbell River’s youngest heroes run for the BC Children’s Hospital

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter