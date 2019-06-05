Cloudy skies and showers expected in Campbell River

Good morning, Campbell River.
It’s currently cloudy and about 10 C at the airport. Overcast conditions are expected to continue with a few showers, according to Environment Canada.
The forecast says it will become windy this afternoon, with a high of 16 C.
Tonight, we’ll see cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy conditions. There’s a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening, and a low of 10 C is expected.
No issues are being reported on area roads, according to DriveBC. Construction work is ongoing on Jubilee Parkway.
