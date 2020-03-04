Clear skies for Campbell River

No rain, but cold this morning

Clear but cold this morning in Campbell River. Environment Canada photo

Expect to see some sun today in Campbell River, but the lack of overnight clouds are making things chilly this morning.

Environment Canada is predicting mainly sunny through until the afternoon before things cloud over again. Precipitation is unlikely until this evening, which will bring clouds and a few showers for tomorrow. That pattern is expected to continue through the weekend, but things could be looking different early next week.

Highways look clear according to DriveBC, but cold temperatures could mean a bit more time is needed to defrost and warm your vehicle.


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Weather

