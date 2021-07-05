The Sayward Clean-Up-Day is scheduled for July 17 and 18, for residents to dispose household items too large for regular curbside collection. (Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror)

The Sayward Clean-Up-Day is scheduled for July 17 and 18, for residents to dispose household items too large for regular curbside collection. (Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror)

Clean Up Day to be held July 17 and 18 in Sayward

Habitat for Humanity will accept donations of household items

Residents of Sayward can get rid of their household waste at the next Sayward Clean Up Days.

The event will be on July 17 and 18. Household waste that is too big for curbside pickup, as well as recyclables that normally need to be taken to Campbell River can be dropped off at the Main Road Yard at 797 Island Highway in Sayward on those days.

The drop off point will be open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

People must be able to unload and sort their own items. Habitat for Humanity ReStore will be on site to collect gently used household items for donation.

More information, including a list of acceptable materials is available at the CSWM website.

RELATED: Sayward holding clean up day April 17 and 18

Road rescue near Sayward points to volunteer need


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

GarbageLocal NewsRecyclingSaywardStrathcona Regional District

Previous story
North Island-Powell River Green Party candidate announced

Just Posted

Kids and their parents worked on a special kids garden in 2016 at the Compost Education Centre. File photo
Garden Education Centre in Campbell River open for the season

The SRD has received funding for their FireSmart program. Earlier this year, a fire was burning out of control near Gold River Photo courtesy Coastal Fire Centre
Strathcona Regional District receives FireSmart funding

Volunteer Campbell River-affiliated group Youth Can 20/20 is one of the many social services groups that worked locally in the past. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Barbeque on July 7 for youth interested in volunteering

20-foot Weekender travel trailer was stolen from a Denis Road residence on June 28. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP
Thieves haul 20-foot travel trailer away in the middle of the night in Campbell River