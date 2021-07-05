Clean Up Day to be held July 17 and 18 in Sayward

Residents of Sayward can get rid of their household waste at the next Sayward Clean Up Days.
The event will be on July 17 and 18. Household waste that is too big for curbside pickup, as well as recyclables that normally need to be taken to Campbell River can be dropped off at the Main Road Yard at 797 Island Highway in Sayward on those days.
The drop off point will be open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
People must be able to unload and sort their own items. Habitat for Humanity ReStore will be on site to collect gently used household items for donation.
More information, including a list of acceptable materials is available at the CSWM website.
