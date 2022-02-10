City’s new specialised recreation programs a hit

Class participants and instructor Heather Wood have fun cooking up tasty treats during a Giggling Gourmet class. Courtesy of City of Campbell River.

The City of Campbell River’s specialized recreation programs, which offer fun and social opportunities to people with special needs, have proved a hit.

The programs, offering both registered and drop-in events, include Sewing for Fun; Stepping Out, an evening social program; and Singing for Fun. New programs offered over the past year include drumming, science, cooking and arts programs. Each skill-building program offered participants an opportunity to catch up with their friends in a casual and safe environment, according to the city.

“The specialized recreation programs create a sense of community that connects participants, help develop skills, keep participants active and promote positive socialization for people with disabilities,” said Deb Simpson, recreation programmer with the City’s recreation department in a press release. “They’re also a lot of fun.”

A group of four participants in their early twenties and thirties were thrilled by the new programs. Samantha Potter, Dallas Flynn, Tristan Kilcollins and Trevor Pastuck took cooking, art and science programs, along with a variety of the original programs.

Potter loves Singing for Fun because it helps her work towards her dream, which she says is “to sing onstage.”

Kilcollins “wanted to do art” and enjoyed drawing in the Colour Your Dreams class. Her favourite art project involved leaves and melted crayons.

Flynn liked cooking the best. He enjoyed all of the food he made, and says that he did giggle during the Giggling Gourmets class. When he comes to the Community Centre, Dallas says he feels “Happy, happy.”

The City of Campbell River thanked in the press release Cermaq Canada Ltd., Grieg Seafood, and Mowi Canada West for supporting its specialised recreation programs in 2021.

“We truly appreciate these valuable donations, which make a huge difference for people with disabilities in our community,” said Simpson. “The generous funding from Cermaq, Grieg Seafood and Mowi helps us deliver programming that appeals to a range of interests and skills. We are incredibly grateful for their support.”

RELATED: Water pressures may drop as city conducts repairs, Feb. 14-22

Campbellton gets new neighbourhood welcoming sign



editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverRecreation