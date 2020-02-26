City pf Campbell River plans various events for Rogers Hometown Hockey weekend

Campbell River is the only Vancouver Island location on the Hometown Hockey tour

The City of Campbell River is gearing up its plans for the March 20-22 visit by Rogers Hometown Hockey. City of Campbell River photo by Erin Wallis Photography

Campbell River is gearing up to celebrate our hockey spirit, and everyone’s invited to join the fun.

The city has announced it will partner with several community organizations to host a series of free, family fun events leading up to the arrival of the Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour that will take place the weekend of March 21 and 22 in the parking lot at the Maritime Heritage Centre.

“Everyone is welcome to get involved by joining in on pre-festival activities and events,” says Mayor Andy Adams in a city release on the plans. “This is a great opportunity to get together with family, friends and neighbours to celebrate our shared passion for hockey and sport in general.”

Mark your calendars to participate in a game of pop-up road hockey, listen to musical entertainment at Spirit Square and be part of the free swim and skate at Strathcona Gardens on the Friday of festival weekend.

“One of the most spectacular ways to show your hockey spirit is by registering your home, school or workplace for the Paint the Town Red contest, which begins March 9,” the city says in the release.

The Campbell River Mirror will stick handle the contest, and prizes include VIP passes to tour the Rogers Sportsnet Mobile Studio for homes and workplaces, and, for schools and classrooms that participate, a pizza party for up to 30 students at the Strathcona Garden pool or arena.

“We encourage everyone to start thinking about how to show off your hockey spirit as part of this contest,” Adams says. “Get creative with sports jerseys, hockey sticks and re-usable materials in all colours, and especially, lots of red.”

Stay tuned for more details about the Paint the Town Red contest. For more information about the festival and events leading up to it, visit campbellriver.ca/crhometownhockey

Campbell River’s local organizing committee involves Minor Hockey, the Chamber of Commerce, School District 72, Strathcona Regional District, Destination Campbell River and the city itself.

Rogers Hometown Hockey will visit 25 communities this hockey season, and Campbell River is the only Vancouver Island location on the tour.

Questions should be forwarded to Elle.Brovold@CampbellRiver.ca for more information.



miked@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

hockey