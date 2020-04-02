City of Campbell River opening more public washrooms

Washroom, handwashing and drinking water facilities remain open at Spirit Square but additional washroom facilities will be made available by the City of Campbell River. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell RIver Mirror

More public washrooms areas are now available for use in Campbell River.

Facilities have been opened at Robron, Nunns Creek and Dick Murphy parks. Washroom, handwashing and drinking water facilities remain open at Spirit Square. A portable washroom is also being placed near the downtown fire hall.

“We had initially closed most facilities to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 as we did not have enough resources for the cleaning frequency required to ensure community safety. We recognized the demand for this service and worked to re-organize resources so that crews can attend to these facilities more frequently to provide the increased cleaning,” says Drew Hadfield, the City’s director of operations. “Safe use of these facilities requires everyone to be extremely vigilant about handwashing and to respect the public health requirements for physical distancing.”

The washrooms at Robron and Nunns Creeks will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The washroom at Dick Murphy Park will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

“Having access to more washrooms and handwashing stations will be particularly helpful to people experiencing homelessness in our community,” says city manager Deborah Sargent. “We appreciate the extraordinary difficulty for people trying to navigate these changes without adequate shelter, and we are working with community partners and local service providers, including the Coalition to End Homelessness, to support our vulnerable population.”

“In terms of the demand for additional washroom access, unfortunately, we are not in a position to open facilities in other locations at this time,” Hadfield says. “We are working to provide as much service as possible, and if we can arrange the required resources to allow us to open more facilities, we will certainly do so, and we will announce the change.”

Community gardens will have water tomorrow

The city is also turning on water for all three community gardens in Campbell River (Laughing Willow, Mountain View and Campbellton Community Garden). Gardeners must also maintain appropriate physical distance while in these locations.

Resources

· Find information and free referral to a full range of community, social and government services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week at www.bc211.ca

· The Campbell River & District Coalition to End Homelessness provides resources and community organization updates, plus access to services for people who may be in vulnerable situations www.crhousing.net

· Call the provincial health line 8-1-1 if you feel sick with flu-like symptoms (fever, cough)

· Direct questions regarding public health orders to the provincial hotline at 1-888-COVID19

· For general inquiries about City services, email info@campbellriver.ca or call 250-286-4033.

· Report crime to the RCMP detachment at 250-286-6221

· Report concerns on First Nations land to the First Nations Health Authority by email to covid19@fnha.ca or call 604-693-6500

