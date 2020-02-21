The City of Campbell River has produced a new video of people touting the benefits of the fitness classes offered at the Sportsplex and Community Centre, entitled Be Fit For Life. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River

City of Campbell River highlights benefits of fitness programs for ‘older adults’

New video features participants telling their own stories of how classes improved their lives

Older adults consistently say better physical and mental health is what they get from the fitness classes at the Sportsplex and Community Centre, according to the City of Campbell River, and they’ve created a short video to help share that message.

In Be Fit for Life, the new video that highlights the health benefits of recreation programs, six Campbell River residents share their stories. One features Diane Work, a Fit for Life participant who lived in pain for years, was depressed and didn’t feel like moving.

“Coming (to class) on a regular basis, the pain started to dissipate, and I have small flare ups but never any large ones. I have been able to do so many amazing things,” she says. “Like last year, for my birthday, I went sky diving with my son!”

The city would like to thank all of the other participants who shared their health journey in this video, as well, including Dianne Dennis, Hazel Lawrence, Magda Lussin, Dianne Nelson, Ken Nowoselski

The video project showcases how Fit For Health, Fit for Life and the Total Body Fit classes can help older adults improve and maintain physical health, create social connections and get pain relief.

“Video interviews told story after story about how attending recreation classes helped participants heal from depression, recover from surgery, make new friends and continue to do the things they love to do,” says recreation program coordinator Linda Nagle. “Sharing these personal experiences backs up the research that clearly shows that exercise and physical activity are the key to living longer, healthier and more independently. Plus, the strong social connections that come with social activity increase happiness.”

You can hear all the stories in the Be Fit for Life video through the City of Campbell River YouTube Channel, on the city website www.campbellriver.ca/fit-for-life or on Facebook (@campbellriverrec).

For more information on the Recreation and Culture fitness classes go to www.campbellriver.ca/recreationguide

Fitness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NIC students present global fusion culinary event

Just Posted

City of Campbell River highlights benefits of fitness programs for ‘older adults’

New video features participants telling their own stories of how classes improved their lives

Search for missing Cortes Island man approaches two-week mark

RCMP remind Cortes Islanders to check properties and outbuilding for signs of unusual activity

VIDEO: Campbell River teen’s Make-A-Wish send-off fit for a galaxy not so far away

Mattias Beck, 15, received an extra special start for Make-A-Wish trip

UPDATE: Campbell River highschool fundraiser initially thought to be fraudulent now determined to be legitimate

Warning was a mistake and came down to eagre students jumping the gun with fundraising before proper approval

Campbell River filmmaker brings his new film to local festival

Damien Gillis’ Shadow Trap screens at Tidemark Tuesday, Feb. 25 as part of CRFF

VIDEO: B.C. senior recalls ‘crazy’ wartime decision to grab bear cub from den

Henry Martens – now 96 – says he was lucky to be alive after youthful decision to enter a bear’s den

RCMP clarifies stance on removing officers from Wet’suwet’en territory in northern B.C.

Police say will remove officers only if hereditary chiefs keep road open to pipeline workers

Petition slams Victoria councillor who chastised police after Wetsuweten protest

Ben Isitt calls effort to get him suspended is not a ‘reliable barometer of public opinion’

B.C., Ottawa sign sweeping 30-year deal for northern caribou habitat

West Moberly, Saulteau co-manage new protection on two million acres

Suspect at large after stealing seaplane before crashing into another in Vancouver

Police responded to the incident at 3:30 a.m. on Friday at Vancouver Harbour

PHOTOS: 2020 BC Winter Games kick off in Fort St. John

More than 1,000 of B.C.’s best athletes will be competing over the next three days

Meet the Wet’suwet’en who want the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Supporters of the pipeline are upset only one side is being heard nationwide

Shopping cart collector at B.C. Costco awarded $583,000 after getting pinned by car

Kurtis Ryan Burdeniuk, 22, was retrieving carts when a driver backed into him in the parking lot

‘Usain Bolt he was not’: B.C. gang police seize drugs, cash after foot chase

‘The man took off running when he saw our officers approaching,’ CFSEU BC says

Most Read