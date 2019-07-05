City of Campbell River announces 2019 CR Live Streets lineup

A young artist puts the finishing touched on her chalk drawing at a previous CR Live Streets Chalkfest event in downtown Campbell River. This year’s Chalkfest is the second event in the series, taking place July 31. Mirror File Photo

The city’s popular CR Live Streets initiative is returning for a fourth running, once again energizing the downtown core on Wednesday nights this summer.

The events began in 2016 with three events held on consecutive Wednesdays in August: a movie night, Chalkfest and an evening market.

Since then, the events have expanded to now include a concert night and an Art Battle event, beginning in July and into Mid-August.

This year’s series begins with Art Battle on July 17 from 7 to 10 p.m.

During the event, a number of local artists will paint against the clock, having just 20 minutes to create a finished piece, with a winner determined by audience vote. The artwork will then be auctioned off at the end of the evening.

The following week, July 24 from 5 to 8 p.m., will be the evening market.

The public is invited to come down and shop the booths of local artisans and vendors, enjoy some live music, grab a bite to eat at one of the food trucks on-site and just enjoy the downtown for a few hours.

Then there’s the ever-popular Chalk Art Festival – also known as Chalkfest – happening July 31 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., where families, individuals and teams from local businesses and non-profit organizations will be creating original works of art right on the street itself. There are prizes available in various categories, but entrance is limited, so participants must pre-register by downloading the entry form and submitting it in order to be assigned one of the 3’x3’ spaces on the street in which to create their art.

The first of two August events in the series is the Show on the Row on Aug. 7, where a giant movie screen will be put up in the middle of the road to show How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

The film is scheduled to start at approximately 9 p.m. (it will depend on when it gets dark enough) but there will be family-friendly events held before the show starts starting at 7 p.m., including bouncy houses, clowns and games.

Wrapping up the series on Aug. 14 is Music in the Night, a licensed, 19+ event of music and food in the Tidemark Square, where ska band Dope Soda will take the stage and local beer and wine will be available for purchase (cash only).

All the events are held on Shoppers Row between 11th and 13th Ave. and are free for the public to attend.