City launches social grant program, information sessions to help community groups apply

The City of Campbell River is inviting community groups to apply for funding through its new social grant program and will hold workshops to help organizations develop applications – and to gather feedback on ways to improve the program.

The city’s social grant program provides $100,000 each year to enhance community wellbeing through innovative solutions to complex local challenges.

“It’s rare for a community our size to have a grant program that helps local organizations address a range of social issues faced by vulnerable people. In the past, council has tried to address funding requests for social issues in an ad hoc manner with no designated source of funding,” said Mayor Andy Adams. “This new funding program will be founded on a results-oriented approach that benefits the entire community.”

The program supports seed funding, small capital purchases and projects by not-for-profit and charitable organizations. Applications must be for a minimum of $5,000 to generate meaningful and measured impact.

“Funding like this can make a huge difference in our community by supporting the work of non-profit organizations responding to important issues,” said Mary Catherine Williams of Volunteer Campbell River. “We also appreciate that Council is seeking feedback about the program at this early stage.”

Two workshops will be held Oct. 4 to support organizations with the application process and to gain feedback on the program. The deadline for 2019 funding applications is Oct. 18. The 2019 program experience and feedback will be used to refine the program for 2020.

“This program has immense potential to generate positive change, and we’re all eager to see the additional services, collaborations and common initiatives this new funding will support,” said Cleo Corbett, senior planner at the City of Campbell River.

Applications for 2019 will be reviewed and approved by council in November. The Community Partnership Committee will review and make recommendations on applications from 2020 onward.

Organizations can sign up for Oct. 4 workshop by email to sustainability@campbellriver.ca.

Find more information at campbellriver.ca/social-grants.

