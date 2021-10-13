The winners of the City of Campbell River 2021 Environmental Stewardship Awards. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River.

The winners of the City of Campbell River 2021 Environmental Stewardship Awards. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River.

City honours environmental ambassadors with stewardship awards

Seven locals win in 20th year of city’s Environmental Stewardship Awards

The City of Campbell River honoured seven locals with awards for their work advancing sustainability and conservation initiatives.

Since 2001, the city has provided Environment Stewardship Awards each year to celebrate local environmental ambassadors. As part of this year’s program, individuals, groups, businesses, industry representatives and youth were eligible for recognition under six stewardship categories.

This year’s award winners were presented during BC River’s Day events at the Haig-Brown Festival on Sept. 26.

They include: Ricki Moore (Air Quality/Alternative Transportation), Ray Goodwin (Waste Reduction), Ian Moul (Habitat), Benji Bridle (Youth Special Recognition), Sandra Milligan (Environmental Excellence), Dawn Summer Langerak and Teena Edmundson (Pesticide Free/Urban Agriculture).

“We are very fortunate to have so many dedicated conservationists who are doing great work protecting our environment and natural areas,” said Acting Mayor Charlie Cornfield. “They are exemplary role models, and the whole community benefits from their work and leadership. It is through this collaboration that more of this important work can be accomplished.”

READ ALSO: Doctors alarmed by loophole allowing sale of used asbestos products

Ex-conservation officer says ‘armed police’ don’t belong in B.C.’s wildlife response


sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverEnvironment

Previous story
Tribal canoe journeys a catalyst in Indigenous cultural revitalization
Next story
‘It makes me feel angry, disappointed, and sad,’ polio survivor says of vaccine refusal

Just Posted

Polio survivor Bevlerley Gill. Contributed photo
‘It makes me feel angry, disappointed, and sad,’ polio survivor says of vaccine refusal

The winners of the City of Campbell River 2021 Environmental Stewardship Awards. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River.
City honours environmental ambassadors with stewardship awards

“Canoe Journeys: Past and Present Perspectives” is an evening coming to the Tidemark Theatre Nov. 3 that explores the importance of these journeys through film and discussion. Photo courtesy the Museum at Campbell River
Tribal canoe journeys a catalyst in Indigenous cultural revitalization

The semi-closed aquaculture containment system trialed by Cermaq Canada. Cermaq Canada Photo.
Cermaq halts semi-closed containment system trial