Campbell River mayor Andy Adams dressed up like a lumberjack for a video released by city council encouraging the community to stay strong and keep up the fight against COVID-19 just like iconic downtown carving Logger Mike. City of Campbell River video screen grab/YouTube

City councillors make like their favourite lumberjack to deliver “Stay Strong” message

“Be Like Logger Mike – Stay Strong, Campbell River”

As Campbell River passes the two-month mark of challenging and stressful COVID-19 times, city council sent out a short video message to remind everyone to continue to be careful and vigilant in following provincial public health orders.

With councillors dressed in active-wear clothing, including Mayor Andy Adams dressed as a lumberjack, the video encourages community members to keep their distance and stay strong, just like Campbell River icon Logger Mike.

“Strapped up high on his spar pole in the heart of our community, Logger Mike is a standard bearer for strength and physical distance,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “You’ll see that some Council members have even dressed the part, to provide some levity while staying true to the message that we must continue to stay strong and continue to maintain appropriate physical distance to protect each other for the foreseeable future.”

Council’s video (story continues below the video):

He emphasizes, “We know it hasn’t been easy to do everything that’s been asked of us since March, but we’re on the right track. Now, with planning underway for gradual increased access to activities and an expanded social circle, we must continue to take care to keep Campbell River healthy.

“Please, look after yourself and each other. For inspiration, be like Logger Mike. Keep your distance – and stay strong, Campbell River,” the Mayor says. “We can do this.”

Find current public health information at www.bccdc.ca.

See the video on the City’s COVID-19 webpage (campbellriver.ca/COVID-19) or on the YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/cityofcampbellriver).

