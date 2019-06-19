Chronic Pain Management Info Night set for Sayward

On Tuesday, June 25, the Sayward Primary Care Clinic will be hosting a Chronic Pain Management Info Night.

Do these thoughts plague you regarding pain?:

Do I have to live with this forever? Is Chronic Pain Now Treatable? Am I the only one that has to deal with this kind of pain? Am I on the right medication for this? Nothing helps!

The Sayward Primary Care Clinic’s Chronic Pain Management Info Night may have some answers for you.

Join them at:

The Village of Sayward Kelsey Recreation Centre

652-A H’Kusam Way, Sayward, B.C.

June 25th, 2019, 5:30 p.m.