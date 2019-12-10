Christmas Market raises more than $6,500 for struggling forestry families

Money, gifts, non-perishable food items donated to Loonies for Loggers

The organizer of a holiday market to benefit local forestry families has nothing but praise for the community.

Katrina Reedel’s Christmas Market at Eagles Hall on Dec. 7 raised more than $6,500 for the Loonies for Loggers group, which is helping to support struggling forestry families on the North Island.

All the table fees for market vendors were put towards the fundraiser as well as 100 per cent of the bake sale profits.

Non-perishable food items and gifts for kids were also collected. The donations filled over half of the back of a pick-up truck.

“It was amazing and a huge shoutout to the Eagles Hall for fitting us in at the last moment,” said Reedel. “They really fit us into the space. They were very accomodating and the vendors were amazing.”

Among the supporters were Kans for Kids’ Gay and Al Ruff, who donated $2,000 in gift cards, a contribution that Reedel called “huge”.

The Christmas Market is going to be an annual event on the first Saturday of December and will always be in support of a community group in need.

RELATED: Eagles Hall hosting Christmas Market to support striking foresters

RELATED: Mosaic Forest Management announces forestry shutdown

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Roberta Nelson had many creative items up for sale at the Christmas Market at the Eagles Hall on Saturday, Dec. 7. The proceeds from table rentals at Saturday’s market benefitted struggling local logging families by raising more than $6,500 for Loonies for Loggers. Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

The proceeds from table rentals at Saturday’s Christmas Market at the Eagles Hall benefitted struggling local logging families by raising more than $6,500 for Loonies for Loggers. Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
VIDEO: Campbell River’s Fair Trade World Craft Fair a colourful extravaganza of goods

Just Posted

Christmas Market raises more than $6,500 for struggling forestry families

Money, gifts, non-perishable food items donated to Loonies for Loggers

KidStart wants you to give the gift of time this Christmas

‘It makes people feel valued, and that’s one of the most important things in the world’

North Island emergency and safety organizations get government funding

Seven not-for-profit emergency and safety organizations in the North Island received $219,500… Continue reading

Campbell River Killer Whales divide and conquer meets on opposite sides of the country

Eight athletes competed in Montreal, while 15 made a splash in Victoria over the weekend

Campbell River Storm collect more than 500 teddies during annual fundraiser

Toys will be given out before Christmas

VIDEO: Campbell River’s Fair Trade World Craft Fair a colourful extravaganza of goods

Popular international craft fair a mainstay of the local holiday scene

Jurassic World 3 will film in Metro Vancouver under working title Arcadia

Filming is set to take place between Feb. 24 and March 6, 2020

Strata rental bans escape B.C. speculation tax through 2021, Carole James says

Vacant home tax won’t apply to cabins accessible only by water

Man in mobility scooter falls 30 feet down Vancouver SkyTrain elevator shaft

Man had only ‘minor injuries,’ police said

WFP the Grinch who stole Christmas

It makes me really sad that you don’t understand the labour relations side of the business.

China hints at national security trials for 2 Canadians detained for one year

The two Canadians’ detention is largely seen as retaliation for the arrest of a Huawei exec

B.C. seaplane company set to test the first commercial electronic plane

The plane is powered by a 750 horsepower electric motor

Fireballs to fill the sky Friday for brightest meteor shower of the year

Geminid meteor shower features colourful, brighter, longer shooting stars

Province sues over sailing incident that killed teen with disabilities

Gabriel Pollard, 16, died from injuries after marine lift failed

Most Read