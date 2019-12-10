Christmas Market raises more than $6,500 for struggling forestry families

The organizer of a holiday market to benefit local forestry families has nothing but praise for the community.

Katrina Reedel’s Christmas Market at Eagles Hall on Dec. 7 raised more than $6,500 for the Loonies for Loggers group, which is helping to support struggling forestry families on the North Island.

All the table fees for market vendors were put towards the fundraiser as well as 100 per cent of the bake sale profits.

Non-perishable food items and gifts for kids were also collected. The donations filled over half of the back of a pick-up truck.

“It was amazing and a huge shoutout to the Eagles Hall for fitting us in at the last moment,” said Reedel. “They really fit us into the space. They were very accomodating and the vendors were amazing.”

Among the supporters were Kans for Kids’ Gay and Al Ruff, who donated $2,000 in gift cards, a contribution that Reedel called “huge”.

The Christmas Market is going to be an annual event on the first Saturday of December and will always be in support of a community group in need.

Roberta Nelson had many creative items up for sale at the Christmas Market at the Eagles Hall on Saturday, Dec. 7. The proceeds from table rentals at Saturday’s market benefitted struggling local logging families by raising more than $6,500 for Loonies for Loggers. Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror