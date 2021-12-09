Hamper Chairman Ken Niesen accepts a donation of hot chocolate from Danielle and Darcy Purcell, Tim Hortons owners, and Tom Hergt, Tim Hortons Merecroft Manager. Photo contributed

Christmas hampers to have a little hot chocolate warmth, thanks to local Timmies

Each year the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Fund kicks off with a generous donation from the three local Tim Hortons franchises with funds raised during the Smile Cookie Campaign held each September.

In addition, for the third consecutive year, the local Tim Hortons have also donated enough hot chocolate to be placed in each hamper that will be delivered on Saturday, Dec. 18 to members of the community who need some help this Christmas. The yearly support given by Tim Hortons to the hamper fund is indicative of their commitment to give back to the Campbell River community.

To make a donation of money, non-perishable food items or new gifts, please visit the Hamper Office in the Discovery Harbour Shopping Centre located in the space beside Spinners. The office is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday until Dec. 18, hamper delivery day. Money donations may also be made online by going to http://www.stpatscr.org/hamper_fund.

