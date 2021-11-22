Christmas Charity drive coming back on Dec. 4

Campbell River emergency crews will be back at it with a COVID-safe Christmas Charity drive in support of the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper program on Dec. 4. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River emergency services will be holding their annual Christmas Charity Drive again this year.

On Dec. 4, Campbell River Fire Department crews and RCMP members will be parked at the curling rink on Dogwood Street to take in donations of non-perishable foods, unwrapped toys and money to help out with the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper program.

“So please, stop by and see your local police, fire department, and the illustrious Safety Bear and help others have a great Christmas,” says a release from the RCMP detachment.

RELATED: Campbell River emergency services to hold holiday charity checkstop

Campbell River Charity checkstop a resounding success



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Holidays and Seasonal Events