Campbell River emergency crews will be back at it with a COVID-safe Christmas Charity drive in support of the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper program on Dec. 4. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Christmas Charity drive coming back on Dec. 4

RCMP, fire department accepting donations at curling rink

Campbell River emergency services will be holding their annual Christmas Charity Drive again this year.

On Dec. 4, Campbell River Fire Department crews and RCMP members will be parked at the curling rink on Dogwood Street to take in donations of non-perishable foods, unwrapped toys and money to help out with the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper program.

“So please, stop by and see your local police, fire department, and the illustrious Safety Bear and help others have a great Christmas,” says a release from the RCMP detachment.

