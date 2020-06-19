Cheer on Campbell River’s 2020 grads as they parade by

Want to cheer on the grads of 2020?

The community can get involved in celebrating our grads this year by cheering them on the Grad 2020 Car Parade. The route will circle around town following a designated route.

Participating vehicles can enter or exit the cruise route at any time. Families will join in at a location that is convenient for them, follow the route, then exit and return home until their designated time at the school for their grad ceremony. Participants are encouraged to decorate their cars.

Catch them as they drive by on the following route on Saturday, June 20 at 11 a.m.:

Route map for Grad 2020 Car Parade by Georgina Knox on plotaroute.com