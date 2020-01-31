Chartered accountants recognize Doug Lang as Fellow

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is proud to recognize Charles (Doug) Lang, FCPA, FCGA, director of Coastal Community Credit Union with a fellowship (FCPA), the highest distinction that is bestowed upon a CPA within the accounting profession.

Nominated and selected by a committee of their peers, CPABC’s Fellows are leaders, innovators, and mentors known for their dedication and commitment to their communities and to the CPA profession.

Lang, FCPA, FCGA is a director on the board of Coastal Community Credit Union (CCCU), the largest credit union based on Vancouver Island.

Before joining CCCU, he served in several positions with the City of Campbell River. As he advanced from treasurer to corporate services director and chief financial officer with the city from 1991 to 2005, Lang built a reputation for responsible stewardship, prudent investment of public assets, and improving information provided to stakeholders.

Alongside his duties managing the city’s finance department, Lang managed four other departments, a testament to his leadership and financial abilities. The city received the Government Finance Officers Association’s Canadian Award for Financial Reporting in 2003 and 2004, reflecting the high quality of Lang’s work. A respected leader and a mentor to staff and young accounting professionals, his commitment to his work and his community inspires others to achieve their personal best.

From 2015 to 2018, Lang was an inaugural member of the CPABC Board of Directors and served as board treasurer from 2016 to 2017. During the unification of the accounting profession, he applied his management and governance expertise to harmonize governance processes and guidelines.

In his community, Lang has provided leadership on credit union boards for more than 30 years, volunteering his skills to guide them through mergers and improve their governance processes. He has also served as treasurer of the Vancouver Island chapter of the Municipal Officers Association, and since 2013 has volunteered as a director of the Campbell River Community Foundation.

“We are extremely proud of Doug. He has distinguished himself amongst his peers through his contributions to both the CPA profession and his community,” said Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, president and CEO of CPABC. “We are thrilled to recognize Doug’s outstanding accomplishments. He is an inspiration for other business professionals in the province.”

