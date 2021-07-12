Charity golfers tee up to drive away domestic violence in Campbell River

A player lines up a putt at the Campbell River Golf and Country Club - Campbell River Mirror file

Aiding some local charities while enjoying a day out on the greens should be a win-win for all at the inaugural Drive Away Domestic Violence charity golf day.

The event, which is scheduled for August 21, will raise money for the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society, as well as the Comox Valley Transition Society.

A $10,000 hole-in-one prize will be available for any aces with an eye for the cup, but for those who are not so lucky, there will also be putting and longest drive contests too.

The tournament will feature a scramble format, green fees, golf cart, a welcome package, driving range access, a delicious meal, online silent auction, and prizes.

Starting times will be staggered to ensure safe social distancing.

The entry fee will be $250 per player, or $1,000 per team, with all funds going towards programs and services that are provided free to women, children, and families across Comox Valley, Campbell River, and the surrounding areas.

The Campbell River and North Island Transition Society operates the Ann Elmore Transition House and Rose Harbour Transitional Housing in Campbell River, as well as safe homes in remote locations. The Ann Elmore House is a short-term emergency shelter which provides shelter, support, food, clothing and basic necessities for women and children at risk of abuse or violence. They also offer detox, supportive recovery and stabilization programs.

Rose Harbour is a program which includes time-limited subsidized housing and services for clients who are impacted by homelessness, abuse, violence and/or substance misuse. The society also offers child and youth support services, outreach services, a 24 hour telephone help line and more.

The Comox Valley Transition Society operates Lilli House, Amethyst House, Connect Warming Centre, Housing and Homelessness Prevention, the Comox Valley Girls Group, Men’s Group and more.

Lilli House, a transition house, is a place for women and children who are fleeing abuse to come for safety and support, and to transition into a life free from violence. Amethyst House offers withdrawal management and supportive recovery programs in a home-like setting for women.

For more information visit annelmorehouse.ca/golf or cvts.ca/golf/



