‘Charity Checkstop’ event returning for third straight year

The holiday season is about to descend upon us.

That means it’s time for charities to start to work their Christmas magic in an effort to assist those less fortunate.

For the third year in a row, Campbell River emergency services personnel will be hosting a Charity Checkstop event to support the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper initiative.

Members of Campbell River’s RCMP, Fire Department, BC Ambulance Services, as well as the BC Sheriffs will be on hand at the Home Hardware parking lot at 1270 Dogwood St., on this Friday, Dec. 3.

From 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., donations of toys and food will be accepted on behalf of the Knights of Columbus.

It will be a drive-through event, featuring a drop-off location. The organization is looking for donations of unwrapped toys, non-perishable food and cash in order to vill the hampers for as many needy homes as can possibly be met.

“Our first two years was a great success,” says Campbell River RCMP Const. Maury Tyre. “We look forward to helping out again this year and hopefully many more years to come.”

For more information on the hamper program, visit the Knights of Columbus Council 5468 website at http://stpatscr.org/hamper_fund

