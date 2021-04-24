Trudy Parry oversees both the Better at Home and Seniors’ Support programs based out of the Volunteer Campbell River offices and says despite the COVID-19 pandemic, their programs, though slightly changed, are ready for whenever anyone needs them. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Trudy Parry oversees both the Better at Home and Seniors’ Support programs based out of the Volunteer Campbell River offices and says despite the COVID-19 pandemic, their programs, though slightly changed, are ready for whenever anyone needs them. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Changes to some services, but Better at Home still a lifeline for seniors during COVID

Services like taking seniors shopping, light cleaning around their house or just being a friend

There are few things – if any – that give Trudy Parry more pleasure in life than helping our community’s seniors.

Parry oversees two separate non-profit programs in Campbell River whose goal is to do just that, and there’s no place she’d rather be.

The first is called Senior Support, which is essentially a way of distributing information for seniors in our community who are new to town or new to being a senior and needing services they haven’t had to access before.

The second is Better at Home, which helps seniors stay in their own homes longer by providing non-medical services like taking them shopping, doing a bit of cleaning around their house or just being a friend to play cards or have coffee with.

“It could be someone going into a senior’s home to give their regular caregiver some respite for a couple of hours,” Parry says, “but we also do things like provide transportation to appointments, take seniors grocery shopping when they need it, and perform some light housekeeping chores for them with our team of bonded and licenced volunteers.”

Right now, the driving functions where the seniors are a passenger are being done by a local taxi service, but they hope to get back to using volunteer drivers as soon as possible and they’ve moved from taking seniors to the store to bringing their groceries to them.

“Until we’re all vaccinated, we can’t be having volunteers and the seniors in the same vehicle,” Parry says. “But even when we come out of this, we’ll probably use a mixture of volunteers and the taxi service, because we’ve found that it’s been helpful with some of our more disabled clients.

“And we used to be that a volunteer would pick the senior up, take them shopping, bring them home and help them unpack their groceries,” she continues. “I hope we’re going to be able to introduce that again as we come out of COVID, but at the moment it’s virtual shopping. We have volunteers call the seniors, take their grocery list, put it into the online grocery app, it gets delivered by the store, and we pay for the cost of delivery and packing that the stores charge.”

Obviously, none of this would be possible without Parry’s army of volunteers behind her. Right now she’s got about 35 “on the books,” and another 25 or so who have stepped away for now because of concerns over COVID.

“We’ve had a really broad spectrum of volunteers, too,” Parry says, “right from 19-year-olds to people in their 70s. And I totally understand the concerns right now and want everyone to know, whether they’re a volunteer or a senior that used to make use of the service but maybe doesn’t want to right now, that the program will be here whenever you feel safe that it can happen again for you.”

Anyone interested in being a part of what they’re doing either at Senior Support or Better at Home can contact Parry directly by email at crbah@volunteercr.ca or by phone at Volunteer Campbell River, 250-287-8111.

RELATED: New pen-pal program looks to connect seniors and youth in Campbell River

RELATED: A sense of connection for Campbell River seniors


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverVolunteer

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Cereal boxes topple like dominoes; then get donated to food bank

Just Posted

A row of cereal boxes is ready to be tipped over like dominos at Campbell River Christian School on Friday, April 23. After the event, the boxes were donated to the Campbell River Food Bank. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Cereal boxes topple like dominoes; then get donated to food bank

After a traditional countdown, a cereal box was tipped over at the… Continue reading

Grade 12 student Trent Perras (left) and Kristi Schwanicke, program manager with Vancouver Island Mental Health Society, put up Perras’ poster welcoming the residents of Q’uaxsem Place to the community from the students and staff of Carihi. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Carihi students and staff welcome Q’waxsem Place residents to the neigbourhood

Trent Perras wanted the residents to know they were home, so he got 300+ kids to tell them that

The Campbell River Bike Park is open for the season. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Bike Park open for season

After a rough first winter, the jumps are ready for riders

Vivian Hermansen, Snuneymuxw First Nation, initiator of petition e-3281. Photo by Karen Evans.
Wait times for status cards an example of systemic racism, says petition

By Odette Auger, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Discourse Vivian Hermansen is… Continue reading

Fire crews use pumps to raise water from McIvor lake 60 metres to a wildfire on McIvor Lake Road. Photo supplied by Campbell River Fire Department
Campbell River fire department extinguishes wildfire near McIvor Lake

‘As the weather warms, and conditions dry out, the risk increases’ — Deputy fire chief

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

A horse on Yale Road West in Chilliwack peeks out from its shelter at the rainy weather on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Monday, April 26 is Help a Horse Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 25 to May 1

Help a Horse Day, Naked Gardening Day, Hairball Awareness Day are all coming up this week

University Pharmacy in Vancouver after all available appointments to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were booked, April 1, 2021. Vaccine supplies at many pharmacies ran out this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. sees decline in hospitalizations, 1,001 new COVID-19 cases Friday

462 in hospital, 160 in intensive care, four more deaths

A Gladstone Secondary School student was diagnosed with the respiratory infection. An exposure notice was sent out Thursday, April 22. (Google Maps)
Case of infectious tuberculosis confirmed at Vancouver high school

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control issued an exposure notice Thursday after a student was diagnosed

A Klee Cho Aviation B206 sits at the Dease Lake Airport on April 18 before moving passengers and supplies to Telegraph Creek. (Submitted Photo/ Mark Wheatley)
Helicopters deliver food, supplies to northern B.C. community after road closure

Road is expected to re-open by the end of April

A former finance minister Mike de Jong on Sunday, October 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former cabinet minister says B.C. Liberal government took money laundering seriously

Mike de Jong told a public inquiry today that serious efforts were made to understand and address the issue of money laundering at casinos

An air ambulance touched down at approximately 1 p.m. on Friday, April 23, along Laburnum Road in Qualicum Beach to retrieve a burn victim. (Michael Briones photo)
Air ambulance lands on Qualicum Beach road to lift badly burned man to hospital

Dashwood Volunteer Fire Department says fire started inside an RV

The Snowbirds are returning to train in Comox in May. File photo
Snowbirds returning to Vancouver Island in May

Flight team is following COVID-19 protocols for spring training in Comox

Still from a video posted on social media of a man lighting fireworks next to a homeless person’s encampment in the parking lot at St. Mary’s on Mary Street in Chilliwack. The video was posted on April 21, 2021 but it’s unclear if the incident happened that day. (Facebook)
VIDEO: Man sets off fireworks next to homeless person’s cart in Fraser Valley

No police reports made into incident shared on social media

Most Read