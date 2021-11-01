Change smoke alarm batteries when clocks ‘fall back’ on Nov. 7

The Campbell River Fire Department is reminding residents about the importance of having working smoke alarms in their homes, and recommends replacing smoke alarm batteries each spring or fall with the time change.

Clocks will ‘fall back’ one hour when Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, Nov. 7.

“While you’re changing your clocks, please make a point of installing new batteries in your smoke alarms,” says fire chief Thomas Doherty. “Working smoke alarms greatly increase the chances of surviving a house fire. We repeat this message year after year but, unfortunately, homes with no smoke alarms, or no working smoke alarms, are still a common problem.”

View a powerful video reminder about the importance of changing smoke alarm batteries when clocks are changed: https://youtu.be/Ir2bekewg-8

Fire and smoke spread incredibly fast, Doherty adds. “Studies show that you may have as little as one or two minutes to escape a fire, so early detection from a smoke alarm is critical.”

Having a sufficient number of properly-located, working smoke alarms in accordance with the British Columbia Building Code will give you the most time to escape a house fire

“We recommend having a smoke alarm in every bedroom, outside every sleeping area, and on each floor of your home,” Doherty says. “Please make regular smoke alarm testing in your home a priority.”

To keep your smoke alarms working their best, follow the “once-a-month, once-a-year, once-a-decade” rule.

Test your smoke alarms at least once a month, replace smoke alarm batteries at least once a year, and replace smoke alarms at least every 10 years.

Find more information at campbellriver.ca/fire or call the Campbell River Fire Department at 250-286-6266.

In the case of an emergency, call 9-1-1 for the help of your local fire fighters.

