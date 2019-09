Chances Campbell River is putting on the Let A Wish Begin With You Gala to raise money for the Children’s Wish foundation on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.

Chances Campbell River is putting on the Let A Wish Begin With You Gala to raise money for the Children’s Wish Foundation on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.

Join them for an evening of live entertainment with Rick Benn, cocktails, appetizers, as well as a live and silent auction. There are some fabulous auction items, so don’t miss out on this great evening of fun and fundraising.

See guest services at Chances Campbell River (111 St. Ann’s Road) for tickets.

