Chance of showers in Campbell River this morning

Today’s high is 21 C: Environment Canada

DriveBC isn’t reporting any major delays on the roads this morning. BC HighwayCam

The rain held off for last weekend’s SalmonFest, but may be coming this morning.

Environment Canada is forecasting a 60 per cent chance of showers starting around 10 this morning continuing into the early evening.

Today’s high is 21 C with a humidex of 26 C, according to Environment Canada.

DriveBC isn’t reporting any major incidents on the highways this morning.

Construction is beginning on Hwy. 19A at Fanny Bay this morning and is planned to continue until Sept. 20. A detour is planned.

Construction continues north of Campbell River on Hwy. 19 about 13 km outside of town.

