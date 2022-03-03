Chan Nowosad Boates recognized for support of improving health, well-being and future of children and families

Shelly Boates, Erica Chan-Lafrance, and Tom Miller with Chan Nowosad Boates Chartered Professional Accountants were presented with a plaque by Campbell River Area Family Network Coordinator Brenda Wagman in celebration and with gratitude for their and their staff’s generous donations over the past 10 years to support the work of the Network’s Early Years Council in improving the health, well-being and future of our young children and their families.

Campbell RiverCharity and Donations