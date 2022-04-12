Chamber of Commerce’s Golf Extravaganza to aid Qwalayu House

The Campbell River Golf and Country Club will host the Campbell River and District Chamber of Commerce’s Golf Extravaganza June 2-5 which will benefit Qwalayu House. Photo courtesy CRGCC

The Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce will hold its 1st annual four-day Golf Extravaganza at the Campbell River Golf & Country Club June 2, 3, 4 and 5.

The four-day Campbell River and District Chamber of Commerce Golf Extravaganza has daily tee times from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., giving teams more options of when to play, and each day has a different theme:

– June 2 ~ In Celebration of Indigenous Businesses; ​brought to you by MOWI Canada West.

– June 3 ~ In Celebration of Resource Industries; brought to you by Grieg Seafood BC.

– June 4 ~ In Celebration of Tourism Businesses; brought to you by Comox Valley Airport YQQ.

– June 5 ~ In Celebration of Small Businesses; brought to you by TELUS.

Play a round of 18 holes on the gorgeous course transported by a power cart while eating a luxury charcuterie box lunch. You’ll find scrumptious snacks on the 10th tee and every player has a chance to win daily prizes! There will also be an online Silent Auction with some fantastic items to bid on and will be live from May 25th to June 7th!

The proceeds ofthe Golf Extravaganza will be shared with the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island in support of Q̓ʷalayu House! Q̓ʷalayu House welcomes pregnant women and families whose children (19 years of age or younger) are accessing health care services in Campbell River. This could include services at the Campbell River General Hospital, visits to pediatricians, specialists, or other health care providers in the region.

Each year the Golf Extravaganza will alternate between two golf courses — the Campbell River Golf & Country Club and Storey Creek Golf Club — and each year will be in support of a different local charitable organization.

For more information and to register call 250.287.4636.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCharity and Donations