Ceramics specialist to close out NIC Artist Talk Series

Samantha Dickie will present Nov. 21 at Stan Hagen Theatre

“All We Can Do Is Keep Breathing” by Samantha Dickie. Dickie will be North Island College’s final fall 2019 Artist Talk Speaker on Thursday, Nov.21 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Stan Hagen Theatre. Photo by Karl Griffiths-Fulton

Victoria-based artist Samantha Dickie, known for her abstract, minimalist approach to ceramics, will close out the fall 2019 Artist Talk Series on Thursday, Nov. 21.

The contemporary ceramic artist has fostered an artistic practice over the past two decades that prioritizes the natural beauty of imperfection by preserving the raw, visceral and tactile beauty of clay through textural surfaces and abstract forms.

Over the past 15 years, her practice includes various residencies in Canada and abroad and receiving national and provincial grants to create large-scale projects for exhibition in public galleries across Canada.

Recent and upcoming public exhibitions include the Canadian Clay and Glass Gallery and the Art Gallery of Burlington in Ontario, as well as commercial commissions for Louis Vuitton’s Boston location.

Her work has also included teaching workshops and presenting at provincial conferences, including the Canadian Clay Symposium in B.C. and the Fusion Ceramics Conference in Ontario.

Artist Talk coordinator and NIC Fine Arts and Design department chair Sara Vipond said Dickie’s dedication and expertise to ceramics has yielded an extensive and beautiful body of work.

“We’re fortunate to have an artist as accomplished as Samantha Dickie close out our fall series,” said Vipond. “It will really be exciting to hear her thoughts on working with this essential medium.”

The annual lecture series features distinguished local and international artists who share their insights and practices with NIC students, local artists and community members.

Dickie will speak from 6-7 p.m. at the Stan Hagen Theatre, located on NIC’s Comox Valley campus. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

The previous guest speakers were Fiona Ackerman (Sept. 26), Anna Gustafson (Oct. 10) and Boomer Jerritt (Oct. 24).

