Celebrate with a heart-shaped pizza for charity at Boston Pizza on Valentines Day

Buying pizza on Friday, Feb. 14 will benefit kids in Campbell River.

That’s when Boston Pizza will be serving heart-shaped pizzas and donating $1 from every pizza sold the KidStart program.

One hundred per cent of all the funds raised during this year’s Valentines Day promotion will go to the KidStart program at the John Howard Society here in Campbell River. KidStart recruits and trains caring adults to mentor vulnerable kids in the Campbell River area. The Boston Pizza Foundation Future Prospects believes that every child needs someone they can look up to for inspiration & guidance.

The Campbell River Boston Pizza has set an ambitious goal of raising $5,000 for KidStart and invites all Campbell Riverites to come out on Valentines Day. In 2019 they donated $3,500 to KidStart thanks to guests and staff of Campbell River Boston Pizza. Additionally, guests can make a $2 donation to KidStart when you purchase a $2 paper heart.

KidStart and Boston Pizza will be at the Campbell River Storm game Friday, Feb. 7.

Heart-shaped pizzas are available in small and medium sizes (excluding thin crust) and can be ordered for dine-in, take-out, or delivery in any of Boston Pizza’s gourmet and create-your-own-pizza varieties. And, remember, one dollar from every pizza sold will go towards KidStart.

Make a reservation or order online at www.bostonpizza.com. Learn more about John Howard KidStart www.jhsni.bc.ca

