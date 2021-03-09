Celebrate the quilts you love – hang a quilt on National Quilt Day

Barb Round was excited to show her pop-up driveway quilt display for National Quilt Day 2020. The Campbell River Friendship Quilters Guild is asking everyone to celebrate National Quilt Day 2021 by hanging a quilt they made or one that was given to them outside on Saturday, March 20. Photo contributed

Campbell River Friendship Quilters had planned a quilt display in honour of National Quilt Day 2020 – but then COVID hit and the event had to be cancelled.

But it is hard to contain the enthusiasm of quilters even in isolation, so on short notice, the quilts were displayed outside of their homes, hanging over bushes, balconies, lawn chairs, railings and even across a roof. It was an impromptu event that few were even aware of, except those lucky enough to live close to a quilter.

National Quilt Day 2021 is on March 20 (Saturday), and we are still in lockdown. The quilters have again decided to celebrate anyway, displaying their quilts outside their homes. But there is a new twist this year: Quilters are inviting everyone that owns a handmade quilt to proudly display it outside their home.

Quilts, as you may know, are made by taking perfectly good fabric, chopping it all into little pieces, then sewing those pieces back together again. That is the short version that ignores the time and effort that goes into pattern selection, colour choices and placement, and the skill of piecing, quilting and binding to create a beautiful quilt.

Quilts are made with time and love. If you have been lucky enough to be gifted one of these special items, show the world how much someone loves you by displaying your quilt outdoors 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 20. (If it rains, try the same time the following day).

Then take intentional detours on your errand runs to see if you can spot colorful quilts on display in different neighbourhoods and give a honk of appreciation.

